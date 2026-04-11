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Dacoit box office collection day 2: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur film maintains momentum, crosses 13 crore

Dacoit box office collection day 2: Despite mixed reviews, Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's film has managed to maintain a strong hold. 

Apr 12, 2026 07:49 am IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Dacoit box office collection day 2:After facing several delays, Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's Dacoit finally released in theatres on April 10. While there was a lot of anticipation around the film, it received mixed reviews upon release and opened to decent numbers. However, amid mixed reviews, the film maintained its momentum at the box office on day 2 as well. (Also read: Mrunal Thakur on chasing opportunities as an outsider: ‘Aditya Dhar was the 1st director I approached’)

Dacoit box office

Dacoit box office collection day 2: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in a still from the film.

The latest update on Sacnilk states that Dacoit has collected 6.60 crore on its second day of release. The film had an opening day collection of 7.00 crore. This brings the film's total collection to 13.55 crore so far.

The film is facing some competition from Dhurandhar 2 at the box office, even though the film is now in its fourth week in theatres. Dhurandhar 2 collected 11.85 crore, more than double of what Dacoit earned today.

About Dacoit

The film is about an angry convict (Adivi) seeking vengeance on his ex-girlfriend (Mrunal) who betrayed him. It also stars Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni and Zayn Marie Khan in pivotal roles. The film is directed by first-time filmmaker Shaneil Deo, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sesh. Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, Dacoit is co-presented by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.

Dacoit was earlier scheduled for a March 19 release, but the makers reportedly decided to shift the date as other big films, including Dhurandhar: The Revenge, were also planned for the same day. Adivi Sesh had admitted that films like Dhurandhar The Revenge are a phenomenon so there is no sense of competition with it.

 
adivi sesh mrunal thakur
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