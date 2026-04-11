Dacoit box office collection day 2: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur film maintains momentum, crosses 13 crore

Dacoit box office collection day 2:After facing several delays, Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's Dacoit finally released in theatres on April 10. While there was a lot of anticipation around the film, it received mixed reviews upon release and opened to decent numbers. However, amid mixed reviews, the film maintained its momentum at the box office on day 2 as well. (Also read: Mrunal Thakur on chasing opportunities as an outsider: ‘Aditya Dhar was the 1st director I approached’)

Dacoit box office

Dacoit box office collection day 2: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in a still from the film.

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The latest update on Sacnilk states that Dacoit has collected ₹6.60 crore on its second day of release. The film had an opening day collection of ₹7.00 crore. This brings the film's total collection to ₹13.55 crore so far.

The film is facing some competition from Dhurandhar 2 at the box office, even though the film is now in its fourth week in theatres. Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹11.85 crore, more than double of what Dacoit earned today.

About Dacoit

The film is about an angry convict (Adivi) seeking vengeance on his ex-girlfriend (Mrunal) who betrayed him. It also stars Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni and Zayn Marie Khan in pivotal roles. The film is directed by first-time filmmaker Shaneil Deo, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sesh. Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, Dacoit is co-presented by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.

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{{^usCountry}} Nani praises Dacoit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nani praises Dacoit {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Actor Nani showered praises on the film and wrote on his X account. He said, “True BLOCKBUSTER with all heart. #DACOIT WHAT A FILM! Just don’t miss this theatrical experience. @AdiviSesh was fantastic and it is his best till date. Sesh to you and Abburi Ravi gaaru and everyone in the writing and screenplay department. @mrunal0801 how beautifully you have immersed in to this one. One more feather in your hat. #Supriya it’s amazing how you pulled off one of the best films of the year. Full power to you rockstar. Beautifully directed, terrific score, amazing visuals. Big congratulations to the team.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor Nani showered praises on the film and wrote on his X account. He said, “True BLOCKBUSTER with all heart. #DACOIT WHAT A FILM! Just don’t miss this theatrical experience. @AdiviSesh was fantastic and it is his best till date. Sesh to you and Abburi Ravi gaaru and everyone in the writing and screenplay department. @mrunal0801 how beautifully you have immersed in to this one. One more feather in your hat. #Supriya it’s amazing how you pulled off one of the best films of the year. Full power to you rockstar. Beautifully directed, terrific score, amazing visuals. Big congratulations to the team.” {{/usCountry}}

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Dacoit was earlier scheduled for a March 19 release, but the makers reportedly decided to shift the date as other big films, including Dhurandhar: The Revenge, were also planned for the same day. Adivi Sesh had admitted that films like Dhurandhar The Revenge are a phenomenon so there is no sense of competition with it.

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