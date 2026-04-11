Ranveer Singh meets Mohan Bhagwat at RSS headquarters amid Dhurandhar success, pays tribute to KB Hedgewar, Gowalkar

Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of his latest release, Dhurandhar The Revenge. The film shattered box office records and is still going strong in its fourth week of release. As per the latest update from news agency PTI, sources said that on Friday, the actor offered tributes to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder K B Hedgewar and his successor M S Golwalkar at their memorials in Nagpur. (Also read: Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 23: Ranveer Singh film slows down but crosses ₹1055 crore) Ranveer Singh paid tributes to RSS founder Hedgewar at his memorial in Nagpur.

Ranveer met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Ranveer visited Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir at Reshimbagh and paid tributes to the RSS founder and second sarsanghchalak Golwalkar whose memorials are located in the premises, they said. During the visit, RSS representatives gave the actor a brief introduction about the first two chiefs of the Hindutva organisation and also explained the history and importance of Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir. As per a report in The Telegraph, Ranveer also met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, during which the two discussed his film and shared insights into the organisation’s activities and service initiatives.

Ranveer was surrounded by tight security as pictures of him leaving the airport in a white kurta surfaced on social media. Many fans noticed how happy and different Ranveer looked in the white look, and shared how he deserves the massive praise he is receiving for Dhurandhar 2.

Ranveer will be next seen in the movie Pralay. Set in a post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested world, the film will be directed by Jai Mehta, who co-directed Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story with his dad, Hansal Mehta.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge The spy action thriller tells the origin story of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and explores why he transforms into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari. It also shows how Hamza rises through the ranks of Lyari’s underworld and political structure to become a kingpin while carrying out his mission to dismantle the terror network in Pakistan. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel showed how he was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt. It also features a cameo by Aditya Dhar’s wife and actor Yami Gautam. Dhurandhar 2 became the first Bollywood film to cross the ₹1000 crore mark in India.