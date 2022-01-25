David Warner becomes Allu Arjun from Pushpa through deep fake, fans want him in the sequel. Watch

With the Ashes Test series concluded, Australian cricketer David Warner is seemingly free to get back to his other love--making social media content on Telugu films. On Tuesday, David shared a video on his Instagram feed, in which he had superimposed his face on Allu Arjun in a clip from the trailer of Pushpa: The Rise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip showed David's face on Allu Arjun's Pushpa as the character dances and fights on the screen. David wrote, "Wish I was @alluarjunonline makes acting look soo easy." The cricketer added hashtags #pushpa #india.

Like always, fans loved this side of the cricketer. Evoking Pushpa's famous line, one fan wrote, "Davidraaj jhukega nhi (David Raaj won't bow down)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Others were in favour of David opting to quit cricket and join the Indian film industry full time. "Why don't you quit cricket and join Indian film industry, perfect candidate," commented a fan. Another said they would want to see him in the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. "We will mention director to replace for the second part," read one comment. "Can you play role in Pushpa 2," asked another. David even replied to the fan, saying, “I don't have the acting skills of @alluarjunonline.”

David's love for Indian cinema is nothing new. He began creating TikToks and Instagram Reels on various Indian films like Baahubali a few years ago. In earlier interviews, he credited his time with the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad for introducing him to Indian cinema, particularly Telugu films. At times, even his wife Candice and daughters have featured in his filmy videos.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Allu Arjun gushes over David Warner’s daughters as they dance to Pushpa song

In June last year, the 35-year-old cricketer had opened up on the reason behind sharing these funny videos on social media. David had told India Today, “We have to think out of the box. For me, it was about putting smiles on the people's faces. Through TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, my family and I have been able to do that.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON