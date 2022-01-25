Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / David Warner becomes Allu Arjun from Pushpa through deep fake, fans want him in the sequel. Watch
telugu cinema

David Warner becomes Allu Arjun from Pushpa through deep fake, fans want him in the sequel. Watch

In a video posted to his Instagram on Tuesday, Australian cricketer David Warner superimposed his face on Allu Arjun's in a video from Pushpa: The Rise.
(Left) David Warner in a video he posted on Instagram and (right) Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise.
Published on Jan 25, 2022 04:53 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

With the Ashes Test series concluded, Australian cricketer David Warner is seemingly free to get back to his other love--making social media content on Telugu films. On Tuesday, David shared a video on his Instagram feed, in which he had superimposed his face on Allu Arjun in a clip from the trailer of Pushpa: The Rise.

The clip showed David's face on Allu Arjun's Pushpa as the character dances and fights on the screen. David wrote, "Wish I was @alluarjunonline makes acting look soo easy." The cricketer added hashtags #pushpa #india.

Like always, fans loved this side of the cricketer. Evoking Pushpa's famous line, one fan wrote, "Davidraaj jhukega nhi (David Raaj won't bow down)."

RELATED STORIES

Others were in favour of David opting to quit cricket and join the Indian film industry full time. "Why don't you quit cricket and join Indian film industry, perfect candidate," commented a fan. Another said they would want to see him in the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. "We will mention director to replace for the second part," read one comment. "Can you play role in Pushpa 2," asked another. David even replied to the fan, saying, “I don't have the acting skills of @alluarjunonline.”

David's love for Indian cinema is nothing new. He began creating TikToks and Instagram Reels on various Indian films like Baahubali a few years ago. In earlier interviews, he credited his time with the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad for introducing him to Indian cinema, particularly Telugu films. At times, even his wife Candice and daughters have featured in his filmy videos.

Also read: Allu Arjun gushes over David Warner’s daughters as they dance to Pushpa song

In June last year, the 35-year-old cricketer had opened up on the reason behind sharing these funny videos on social media. David had told India Today, “We have to think out of the box. For me, it was about putting smiles on the people's faces. Through TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, my family and I have been able to do that.”

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
allu arjun david warner pushpa
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid-19 review meet
Republic Day
National Voters' Day today
National Tourism Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP