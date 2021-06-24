Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Did you know Vijay Deverakonda wanted to become a singer? More interesting facts about the Arjun Reddy star
telugu cinema

Did you know Vijay Deverakonda wanted to become a singer? More interesting facts about the Arjun Reddy star

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most popular actors in the country, but did you know these interesting facts about him?
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Vijay Deverakonda poses for an Instagram picture.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is a household name across the country. The 32-year-old has a massive fanbase, and is looked upon as one of the most influential personalities on social media.

Be it masala entertainers or intense, concept-based stories, Vijay Deverakonda actor has excelled in both. Despite his popularity, there are still many interesting facts which his fans are unaware about — let's have a sneak peek into the actor's life.

Son of Telugu director

Vijay Deverakonda hails from a film family. His father Deverakonda Govardhan Rao was a Telugu television director.

His nickname

Vijay's family members used to call him 'Rowdy' every time he did misbehaved. The name stuck. Fans love it when he shouts 'rowdies' at them.

Arjun Reddy, his most popular film

Although he made his debut with the 2011 romance comedy Nuvvilla, his popularity grew leaps and bounds post Arjun Reddy.

He directed a film in just five hours

Apart from acting, Vijay Deverakonda also tried his hand at filmmaking. He directed a short film, Madam Meerena, in just five hours, as an assignment.

He sent truck-fulls of ice-cream to fans on his birthday

On his 29th birthday, the actor sent three trucks full of ice cream to his fans to help them deal with the heat.

Vijay Deverakonda's fashion brand

The actor started his online fashion brand called 'The Rowdy Club'.

His childhood dream was to become a singer

Being a singer was his childhood dream and he even tried to learn classical music, but his interest shifted towards cricket.

Inclination towards writing

Did you know he’s been writing stories since class four? Having studied in a boarding school, Vijay took to writing at a very young age and it’s been one of his fortes, which he’s yet to explore to its fullest potential.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vijay deverakonda arjun reddy vijay deverakonda film

Related Stories

telugu cinema

Vijay Deverakonda on rumours of 200 crore offer for Liger OTT release: ‘I’ll do more in the theatres’

UPDATED ON JUN 22, 2021 12:38 PM IST
telugu cinema

Vijay Deverakonda poses for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar, says Shah Rukh Khan inspired him to be part of it

PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 12:01 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephant wearing blanket wins hearts one wobbly step at a time. Watch

Meet the computer operator from Delhi’s JNU with nine Guinness World Records

Virat Kohli hugs Kane Williamson after WTC final loss, pic goes viral

South African woman’s claim about giving birth to ten babies is fake: Report
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP