Did you know Vijay Deverakonda wanted to become a singer? More interesting facts about the Arjun Reddy star

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is a household name across the country. The 32-year-old has a massive fanbase, and is looked upon as one of the most influential personalities on social media.

Be it masala entertainers or intense, concept-based stories, Vijay Deverakonda actor has excelled in both. Despite his popularity, there are still many interesting facts which his fans are unaware about — let's have a sneak peek into the actor's life.

Son of Telugu director

Vijay Deverakonda hails from a film family. His father Deverakonda Govardhan Rao was a Telugu television director.

His nickname

Vijay's family members used to call him 'Rowdy' every time he did misbehaved. The name stuck. Fans love it when he shouts 'rowdies' at them.

Arjun Reddy, his most popular film

Although he made his debut with the 2011 romance comedy Nuvvilla, his popularity grew leaps and bounds post Arjun Reddy.

He directed a film in just five hours

Apart from acting, Vijay Deverakonda also tried his hand at filmmaking. He directed a short film, Madam Meerena, in just five hours, as an assignment.

He sent truck-fulls of ice-cream to fans on his birthday

On his 29th birthday, the actor sent three trucks full of ice cream to his fans to help them deal with the heat.

Vijay Deverakonda's fashion brand

The actor started his online fashion brand called 'The Rowdy Club'.

His childhood dream was to become a singer

Being a singer was his childhood dream and he even tried to learn classical music, but his interest shifted towards cricket.

Inclination towards writing

Did you know he’s been writing stories since class four? Having studied in a boarding school, Vijay took to writing at a very young age and it’s been one of his fortes, which he’s yet to explore to its fullest potential.