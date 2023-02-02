Director Ramesh opens up about directorial debut film Butta Bomma and roping in Anikha Surendran

Director Shourie Chandrasekhar Ramesh is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming romantic thriller Butta Bomma. The Telugumovie, backed by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, is slated to release on February 4. Talking about the film, Ramesh recently shared how he ended up casting Anikha Surendran in the lead role. Also read: Hindi version of Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to be out on YouTube on February 2

In a recent interaction with the media, Ramesh shared details about his debut directorial. He said he saw the Malayalam original, liked it a lot and wanted to remake it in Telugu. “This is a script-based film and can be remade into other languages. So, I adapted it into Telugu,” he said.

“When Sithara remade Ayyappanum Koshiyum as Bheemla Nayak, I loved their approach to the film. Navin Nooli is the editor for many Sithara films and I asked him for a possibility to direct the film and the collaboration happened," he added.

Butta Bomma stars Anikha Surendran, Surya Vashistta and Arjun Das in the lead roles. Explaining the casting process, the director said he needed a female actor who can play an innocent character. “I saw Anikha in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s web series and wanted to cast her in Butta Bomma. Arjun Das is purely Vamshi’s choice and Surya came through an audition,” he said.

Ramesh further said they changed the nuances to suit the Telugu culture, comedy and emotions while keeping the universal point intact. He believes that when one makes a genuine film, audience will connect with it. “Butta Bomma falls under the romantic thriller genre, so it satisfies lovers of different genres. Music is the highlight of this film. Gopi Sunder did one song and background music for the film. Sweekar Agasthi composes two songs. The background score is wonderful and lifts the mood of the film,” he concluded. Butta Bomma promises to be an interesting movie with intriguing characters and an engaging plotline.

