Hindi version of Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to be out on YouTube on February 2

The Hindi-dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun, will be released on the Goldmines Telefilms YouTube channel on February 2. The company owns the rights of the Hindi-dubbed version of the Telugu hit. The official Hindi remake Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan, will be released theatrically on February 17. (Also read: Ala Vaikuntapuramlo review: Allu Arjun elevates this predictable but fun family drama)

On Twitter, Goldmines Telefilms shared a short new trailer of the film and counted down to the release to the film. They captioned it, "#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo (Hindi) | 2 Days To Go | Releasing On 2nd Feb 2023 Only On Our YouTube Channel #Goldmines #AlaVaikunthapurramulooHindi @alluarjun @hegdepooja." A user asked, "Sahi ja rahe ho... Par kahi Shehzada rokega toh nahi? (You are doing well... but won't Shehzada stop you?)

Last year, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's scheduled theatrical release on January 26 2022 was cancelled after the producers of Shehzada intervened. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, producer Allu Aravind had flown from Hyderabad to meet Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms to ask him to withdraw. Producer Bhushan Kumar had told Bollywood Hungama, “We the producers felt that Shehzada should release in theatre first and not Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, hence we requested Goldmines not to release the Hindi version."

The blockbuster Telugu film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, also stars Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj. It was released theatrically on January 12, 2020. The Hindustan Times review of the film had stated in 2020, "Trivikram’s Ala Vaikuntapuramlo is stitched from the same cloth as his previous film Attarintiki Daredi, but what separates his latest outing is the overall comical treatment and toned down drama. Keeping the festive season in mind, Trivikram keeps the overall mood of the film very entertaining with some quirky writing and equally exciting characters. There is also ample drama to tug at the heartstrings but thankfully, it doesn’t go overboard. Both these films are about broken families and how it takes one person to fix it."

Shehzada delayed its release by a week from February 10 to February 17 to accommodate the recent Hindi blockbuster Pathaan which is on a record-breaking streak at the box office. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the Hindi film also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON