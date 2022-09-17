Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur thank Polish fan for her 'beautiful' letter to Sita Ramam team

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Sita Ramam continues to receive love from fans. The Telugu-language period romantic drama, written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, featured Dulquer as Lieutenant Ram, an orphan Indian army officer serving at the Kashmir border, who gets anonymous love letters from Sita Mahalakshmi, played by Mrunal. Sita Ramam team recently received a long letter all the way from Poland from a fan who showered love on the film. Also Read| Dulquer Salmaan reacts to Sita Ramam's comparison to Veer Zaara

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur reacted to the letter, that was shared on Twitter by Monika, who describes herself as 'a Polish fan of Indian cinema and music since 2006' in her bio. Monika has shared several posts about her love for Sita Ramam on her Twitter account and also wrote a four-page letter to the team. In her letter, she compared the film to Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta-starrer Veer Zaara (2004), and said there was a 'purity' in the love story. She also noted that she didn't expect the team to read her letter because of its length, but both Dulquer and Mrunal read it and also thanked her for it.

Reacting to the letter, Dulquer wrote on his Twitter account, "This is beautifully written. With a lot of sensitivity to the talent you have written to with a great understanding of the film itself and the cinema it is from. Lots of love to you. And hope we can continue to entertain all of you." In a para addressed to Priyamaina Dulquer Salmaan gariki, Monika had written, "I've simply fallen in love with Lieutenant Ram. You've created such a charming character that it's impossible not to love him."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fan also dedicated a para to Mrunal, in which she wrote, "I can't imagine anyone else playing Sita, ma'am. You simply have won over my heart...Moreover, in every frame you looked so gorgeous!- like a beautiful angel." She also praised singer Chinmayi Sripaada for giving her voice to Sita. Reacting to it, Mrunal wrote, "I can’t express in words how happy I am! You certainly made my day and I absolutely agree you Sita Mahalaxmi is incomplete without @Chinmayi you elevated my performance my dear. A big thank you."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sita Ramam released in theatres on August 5 and started streaming on Prime Video on September 9. As per the Hindustan Times review of the film, "it is a beautiful modern-day reimagining of the classic Ram-Sita story, the kind of film that can even make those who aren’t a fan of love stories have a change of heart."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON