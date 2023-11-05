Dum Masala teaser: Mahesh Babu shares glimpse of first Guntur Kaaram song, fans say ‘Waiting for the full feast’

Mahesh Babu is set to unveil the first song of his upcoming film, Guntur Kaaram. Titled Dum Masala, the song teaser was unveiled on Sunday and the foot-tapping music was enough to raise the curiosity of his fans for the song. Thaman S has given music for the film. Also read: Guntur Kaaram teaser: Mahesh Babu unveils new look in ‘highly inflammable’ action film

Dum Masala teaser

Mahesh Babu's glimpse from Guntur Kaaram song Dum Masala.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Mahesh Babu wrote, “#DumMasala coming to you soon! (fire emoji) #GunturKaaramOnJan12th.” The promo shows glimpse of a mortar and pestle with chillies being grounded for the Dum Masala. It is followed by a silhouette of Mahesh Babu as he gets down from a jeep and a gate opens in front of him. Then a clear glimpse of Mahesh smoking a cigarette is finally unveiled.

His fans loved the music and shared their excitement in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Masala Biryani” in reaction to Mahesh's post. Another said, “Waiting for the full feast!!” One more said, “Anna that f****** smoking attitude.” A comment also read: “The highly inflammable superstar @urstrulyMahesh is here to ignite the screens with a Mass Blast!” One more comment read: “His smoking is injurious to box office #jaibabu #gunturkaaramonjan12th.”

More about Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram is directed by Trivikram Srinivas who united with Mahesh Babu 12 years after delivering hits like Athadu and Khaleja. The film is touted to be an action drama, which also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil. It is slated to hit theatres on January 13, 2024.

Mahesh had unveiled the title and teaser of Guntur Kaaram on late father and actor Krishna's birth anniversary. The film teaser also shows Mahesh Babu smoking. He is seen gearing up for a fight by arriving at the Mirchi Yard with a stick in his hand. After a warning, he leans on the ground and lights a beedi with two match sticks. His character is introduced as “highly inflammable” in the teaser.

