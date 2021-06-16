Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Family Man 2 star Samantha Akkineni works out with a dumbbell like a pro, see here
telugu cinema

Family Man 2 star Samantha Akkineni works out with a dumbbell like a pro, see here

In the video, shared by Samantha Akkineni as her Instagram Story, she is seen doing a core-based exercise with a single dumbbell. Her trainer is seen overseeing her session via a video call.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Samantha Akkineni is one of the fittest South Indian stars.

Actor Samantha Akkineni, who is basking in the overwhelming response for her work in The Family Man 2, is one of the fittest artistes in the southern film industry. In her latest Instagram story, she’s shared a glimpse from her workout session and she’s showing how it’s done.

In the video, Samantha Akkineni is seen performing a core-based exercise with a single dumbbell. Her trainer is seen overseeing her session via a video call.

Samantha is a hardcore fitness enthusiast, and she takes her workout sessions very seriously.

Also read: Neena Gupta tells all about failed first marriage that lasted less than a year: 'I became too ambitious'

On the acting front, Samantha has two projects currently in her kitty. She recently signed a Tamil horror flick with Ashwin Saravanan and also has upcoming Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Samantha is thrilled about her upcoming horror film with director Ashwin Saravanan. Acknowledging the project, she recently tweeted: “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
samantha akkineni

Related Stories

bollywood

Neena Gupta recalls feeling embarrassed after Subhash Ghai demanded she wear 'padded bra' for Choli Ke Peeche

UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 10:38 AM IST
bollywood

Watch when Shashi Kapoor repeatedly shut down questions about wife Jennifer in interview, called it 'zaati mamla'

UPDATED ON JUN 16, 2021 10:33 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP