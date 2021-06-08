Home / Entertainment / Web Series / The Family Man 2: Did you know Samantha Akkineni was a topper in school? Here are other lesser-known facts
Here are a few lesser known facts about The Family Man 2 star Samantha Akkineni.
The Family Man 2: Did you know Samantha Akkineni was a topper in school? Here are other lesser-known facts

  • Samantha Akkineni has impressed critics and fans with her performance in The Family Man 2. Here are a few lesser-known facts about the actor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 08, 2021 07:39 AM IST

Samantha Akkineni made her Hindi digital debut with The Family Man 2. The actor essayed the role of Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil. Samantha's performance has garnered appreciation from critics and viewers.

Before her maiden digital project, Samantha was already popular for her roles in the Telugu and Tamil industry. She had starred in numerous hit movies like U-Turn, Super Deluxe and Oh! Baby. However, did you know that Samantha did not take up acting out of choice but due to a need? Here are a few lesser-known facts about the actor.

Samantha's journey into acting:

She started her acting career out of necessity. During her early twenties, she was facing a financial crisis. To overcome it, she did many odd jobs and modelling was one of them.

Samantha's fashion brand:

Samantha began her own online fashion brand called 'Saaki'. The brand caters to women and offers ethnic and fusion wear.

Samantha's nicknames:

Samantha is called Sam by her fans and friends. She is also addressed by the name of Yashoda by her close relatives and family members.

No godfathers in the industry:

Samantha hailed from a family with no connections in the film industry.

Her debut movie:

Samantha made her acting debut in Gautham Menon's Telugu film, Ye Maaya Chesave. The movie was a success at the box office. Samantha also bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress and a Nandi Award.

Her Hollywood inspiration:

Samantha is highly inspired by Hollywood actress Audrey Hepburn.

Samantha was a class topper:

In her school days, Samantha was among the class toppers. Samantha did her schooling in Chennai. She had once posted pictures of her report cards. She completed her tenth standard in CSI Stephen's Matriculation School.

Also read: Samantha Akkineni on The Family Man 2: 'Wanted Raji's portrayal to be balanced and sensitive'

She runs an NGO:

Along with pursuing acting, Samantha owns an NGO named Pratyusha. The NGO provides free medical support to women and children.

