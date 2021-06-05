Samantha Akkineni wins over the internet with her act in The Family Man 2: ‘A firecracker performance’

Samantha Akkineni, who works mostly in Telugu and Tamil films, made her Hindi debut on Friday (June 4) with the web series, The Family Man 2. She has been winning plaudits for her performance in the series.

The Family Man 2 sees the actor in a new avatar. This is Samantha’s first deglamorized role, where she is seen doing some demanding action sequences. It is also the first time in her career that she is seen holding a gun. The actor plays the antagonist Raji, a terrorist, in the series.

Fans have been writing about the series and the performances of the lead cast on social media. A Twitter user, who had watched half the series, tweeted: "Halfway through #TheFamilyMan2 ! Must say a lot of research has gone into this! BajpayeeManoj is brilliant, As usual, and Samantha is a killer already. Gonna start the rest 4 episodes now!" Another user wrote, "Three episodes into #TheFamilyMan2 and @Samanthaprabhu2 is eating up the screen already!!" A third user said, "Watched #TheFamilyMan2. It was excellent work from @rajndk. We Loved each and everyone's Performances & finally a firecracker performance from Samantha. One of the best ever role you did made us proud."

Samantha’s last release was Jaanu (Feb 2020). Her film Oh! Baby was a major hit in 2019. In 2018, Samantha was seen in Telugu action drama Rangasthalam with Ram Charan and Aadhi Pinisetty.

She will be seen next in the upcoming Telugu project Shaakuntalam.

