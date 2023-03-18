Fan grabs Jr NTR on stage, actor clicks selfie with him. Watch

Jr NTR was greeting his fans at a recent event when he was grabbed by a fan from behind. A fan went up towards him and grabbed him tightly by his waist while he was making his exit from the stage, while being surrounded by bodyguards. (Also read: Jr NTR reveals his 'best moment' from Oscars as he returns to Hyderabad, thanks 'every Indian' for RRR)

In a recent video clip that has emerged online, Jr NTR can be seen making an exit from the stage when a fan wrestles his way through the bodyguards to grab him from behind the waist. The actor almost loses his balance as he gets pushed. The bodyguards try to get hold of him but NTR gestures them to wait and put his arms around that fan. He poses for a picture with the fan and then asks him to go. He was seen in a black t-shirt teamed up with pants.

Jr NTR returned to Hyderabad from Los Angeles on Wednesday after attending the Oscars ceremony. He graced the red carpet with the team of RRR, director SS Rajamouli, and co-star Ram Charan. Last Monday, Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song. It won the award trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. At the ceremony, Naatu Naatu was performed live and the performance earned a standing ovation. Actor Deepika Padukone introduced the performance on stage.

Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose went on stage to accept the award. RRR created history at the 95th Academy Awards as it became the first Indian production to bag an Oscar in the Original Song category. Over the last few months, Naatu Naatu truly became a global phenomenon. In all its recent screenings in the west, the track got the audiences dancing in the aisles and hooting.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played the lead roles in the film, which collected over ₹1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

