Jr NTR reveals his 'best moment' from Oscars as he returns to Hyderabad, thanks 'every Indian' for RRR

Actor Jr NTR has spoken about his 'best moment' from the 95th Academy Awards as he returned to Hyderabad from Los Angeles on Wednesday. At the airport, the actor said that seeing music composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose accepting the Oscar was the ‘best moment’ for him. Jr NTR also said that the Oscar win could not have been possible without the love from the audience and the film industry. (Also Read | Jr NTR now wins praise for his English at Oscars)

Several pictures and videos of the actor emerged online in which he was seen in a black sweatshirt, pants, and a cap as he spoke to reporters outside the Hyderabad airport. Jr NTR said, “Seeing MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose accepting the Oscar was the best moment.”

He also added, “I feel great, I feel very proud of RRR. I want to thank every Indian for showering love on our film. We won this award only because of the love we received from the audience globally, as well as from the film industry. I would like to thank each and every audience, I would like to thank each and every Indian for encouraging RRR."

Prem Rakshit, the choreographer of the Naatu Naatu song told reporters, "When MM Keeravaani Sir and Chandrabose Sir came out after winning the Oscar, Keeravani sir hugged me, I can't express how blessed I felt at that moment. I want to thank everyone for loving RRR and Naatu Naatu so much."

On Monday, Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Naatu Naatu was the first Telugu song to be nominated in the Original Song category at the Oscars. It won the award trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were also present at the big event.

The lyrical composition by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this RRR mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

The song competed against Applause from the film Tell It Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from the movie Top Gun: Maverick, Lift me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is Life from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played the lead roles in the film, which collected over ₹1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

