Fans show their love for Jr NTR by flying a banner for NTR 30 over LA's Hollywood sign. Watch

Actor Jr NTR, who is back in India after attending the 95th Academy Awards and is getting ready to begin work on his next project, was surprised by his fans in the US who flew an aeroplane with a banner to convey their love over RRR and wished him for his upcoming project, NTR 30. The video surfaced on social media on Monday. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor 'prayed' for working with Jr NTR: 'What you put in the universe is what you attract')

The actor's fans flew a banner that read 'Thank you NTR. Can't wait for #NTR30'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jr NTR is reuniting with Koratala Siva for NTR 30 after Janatha Garage. The project is expected to be officially launched on March 23. The project marks the Telugu debut of actor Janhvi Kapoor.

On Monday, a video of the actor’s fans flying a banner with best wishes message in the US surfaced on Twitter. The banner which read, ''Thank you NTR. Can't wait for #NTR30' was flown over the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles. The tweet was captioned, “Sky is the limit for @tarak9999 fans who expressed their happiness over #RRRMovie and wished their best for #NTR30 by flying an aeroplane banner over the prestigious Hollywood sign.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that actor Saif Ali Khan has been approached with the offer to play the antagonist in NTR 30. The makers are expected to make an official announcement soon with regards to the casting.

The actor's fans flew a banner that read 'Thank you NTR. Can't wait for #NTR30'.

A few weeks ago, NTR requested his fans to stop hounding about updates over his film, NTR 30.

Speaking at the pre-release event of his brother Kalyan Ram’s film Amigos, NTR requested his fans to not keep demanding for updates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Sometimes, when we’re working on a film, there isn’t much information to share. We can’t keep sharing updates on a daily or hourly basis. As much as I understand your excitement and the urge, sometimes all of this leads to a lot of pressure on the producer as well as the filmmaker. Due to the pressure, sometimes we end up sharing an update which doesn’t have much value which upsets the fans even more,” he said.

The actor's fans flew a banner that read 'Thank you NTR. Can't wait for #NTR30'.

NTR further added that a lot of actors face a similar kind of pressure and that’s not healthy. On Saturday, speaking at the pre-release event of Vishwak Sen’s forthcoming release, Das Ki Dhamki; NTR joked about not doing any more films if his fans keep asking for updates all the time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the same speech, he went on to say that he was just joking and that an official update regarding NTR 30 can be expected very soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.