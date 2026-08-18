Faria Abdullah breaks down after receiving hate for taking part in Bonalu: ‘Whoever thinks I'm a kafir, I wish you well’

Last week, actor Faria Abdullah went to the Sri Mahankaleshwara temple in Miralam Mandi, Old City, to celebrate the end of Bonalu. Pictures and videos of her dancing her heart out and offering the traditional bonam (feast) to the Goddess went viral on social media. And with it also came hate from those who trolled her for being a Muslim but taking part in a Hindu festival. In a video, Faria broke down in tears even as she sent love to those trolling her.

Faria Abdullah explains her upbringing

Faria Abdullah was in tears as she spoke about the hate she received post-Bonalu.

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Faria began her video by explaining that her father converted to Islam because he liked the religion. She spoke about her upbringing, stating that she was taught everything good about it. “I have always seen the good about Islam. I really wish good things for you, bro. Whoever is hating on me, whoever thinks that I’m on the wrong path, that I’m a kafir (disbeliever), whatever else you wanna say. I wish well for you, bro. I wish well for you.”

The actor couldn’t hold back tears as she spoke about seeing life in everything from the trees to the rocks, and how that amazes her enough to believe more in God. “I see life in trees, I see life in rocks, I see life in butterflies, in everything. If that doesn’t amaze you, if that doesn’t make you believe more in God instead of take you away from it. I’m sorry, my friend, you’re missing out. That’s about it. If you don’t choose to see magic or God in everything or every person you meet, you’re missing out.”

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Wishes well to those hating on her

{{^usCountry}} Faria stated that her heart will always pray for unity, “I pray for love, I pray for unity, I pray for peace, and I will do that because that’s my rebellion, that’s my revolution, bro. I want to be aggressive about my love. And I will be. I will send love to all of you, who are hating on me right now. Because I know my heart is true b***h, I know I have experienced the love. I have experienced the blessings. I have experienced what gratitude can do for you.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Faria stated that her heart will always pray for unity, “I pray for love, I pray for unity, I pray for peace, and I will do that because that’s my rebellion, that’s my revolution, bro. I want to be aggressive about my love. And I will be. I will send love to all of you, who are hating on me right now. Because I know my heart is true b***h, I know I have experienced the love. I have experienced the blessings. I have experienced what gratitude can do for you.” {{/usCountry}}

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She ended her video with, “When I was a kid, I asked my mom, what is this word, Allah? What does it mean? She said, it means light. It means it’s everything everywhere all at once. How can you exclude something from everything everywhere all at once?”

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Faria was one of the many Tollywood celebrities who visited Old City this year to celebrate Bonalu, but she received the most hate for observing the Telangana tradition. Last seen in Gaayapadda Simham in Telugu this year, she will soon star in actor-Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay’s debut film, Sigma. Co-starring Sundeep Kishan, it will be released on October 2. The film was postponed to avoid a clash with Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan.