Gangs of Godavari box office collection day 1: Vishwak Sen, Neha Sshetty, Anjali's Telugu film earns 4.5 crore in India

Gangs of Godavari box office collection day 1: Produced by Naga Vamsi, the film opened in theatres with good numbers on Friday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned around ₹4.5 crore nett in India on the day of its release. Gangs of Godavari had an overall 38.12 percent Telugu occupancy on Friday. (Also Read | Gangs of Godavari review: Vishwak Sen, Neha Sshetty, Anjali's film falls short of being compelling) A still from Gangs of Godavari.

About Gangs of Godavari

The film features Vishwak Sen, Neha Sshetty, and Anjali in the lead roles. It delves into the power dynamics of Godavari. The makers recently released a teaser that saw Vishwak in a new avatar.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The actor, who usually plays urban roles, can be seen in a rustic avatar. The teaser shows Vishwak’s character somehow making enemies out of many of people. Directed by Krishna Chaitanya, the film's music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Gangs of Godavari review

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Krishna narrates the story of Rathna, his rise to becoming Tiger Rathnakar and, soon, both the most dreaded and most wanted man in Godavari at breakneck speed. While this helps to hold your attention for 2-hours-26-minutes, it doesn’t allow you to feel for Rathna when his eventual downfall comes around. His confidante Rathnamala (Anjali) and wife Bujji (Neha) are his grounding forces, but the man admittedly remains a mystery even to them, let alone the audience. The film also touches on caste politics in certain scenes but falls short of going all in."

Vishwak recently talked about his character in film

Recently, speaking with The Times of India, Vishwak spoke about his character in the film. He had said, “I play Lankala Rathna, a member of the tribal community who transforms from a petty thief to a powerful gangster and politician. This is the best role I've played in my career. I like to push the envelope and experiment with my characters.” He also told the publication he underwent dialect training to perfect his accent in the film, giving up his trademark Telangana accent for a West Godavari one.