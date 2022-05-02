Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gopichand gets injured during film's shoot, director Sriwass shares update

Actor Gopichand got injured on the sets of his new film in Mysore while doing an action sequence. The actor was last seen in Telugu sports drama Seetimaarr, in which he played the coach of a women’s Kabaddi team.
Actor Gopichand injured in Mysore.
Published on May 02, 2022 12:27 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Gopichand suffered a minor injury while shooting an action sequence for his upcoming yet-untitled Telugu film. According to director Sriwass's statement, Gopichand's leg slipped while shooting a scene. He also requested his fans and friends not to worry about Gopichand as he is doing fine. Also Read: Happy birthday Gopichand: Raashi Khanna, director Sampath Nandi join fans in wishing Seeti Maar actor

The statement read, "While shooting in Mysore, unfortunately our hero @YoursGopichand just fell down due to leg slip. By God's grace nothing happened to him and he is doing completely fine. I request fans and friends not to worry about this incident (sic)."

The project was announced in July 2021. Tipped to be a family entertainer, the film is being produced by TG Viswa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory. The film's shooting is progressing at a brisk pace in Mysore.

This is the third time Gopichand and Sriwass have collaborated on a project. The yet-untitled film also stars Khushbhu Sundar in a key role. The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew. Gopichand was last seen in Telugu sports drama Seetimaarr, in which he played the coach of a women’s Kabaddi team. He made his acting debut in a lead role with Telugu film Tholi Valapu. He then went on to play negative roles in films such as Jayam, Nijam and Varsham.

In 2004, Gopichand returned to play a lead role in Yagnam. Some of his other popular films include Andhrudu, Souryam, Lakshyam, Golimaar and Saahasam.

