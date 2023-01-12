Gulshan Devaiah supports Jr NTR after internet criticises his accent: 'We all have relatives with even worse...'

Actor Gulshan Devaiah has come out in support of Jr NTR after a section of the people on social media platforms criticised his accent at the Golden Globes red carpet. Talking about his film RRR's song, Jr NTR said, “We thought, taking Rajamouli's track record into consideration, we definitely thought we had a winner. But this was something more than a winner in Japan and today, America… come on, you don't expect this to happen.” However, several people took to social media platforms and talked about his accent. (Also Read | Jr NTR's ‘American accent’ on Golden Globes red carpet inspires hilarious reactions)

Later, on Twitter, Gulshan Devaiah wrote, "I think NTR’s accent is firstly not as bad as people are making it out to be, secondly it’s a calculated PR strategy. Take it easy..let him try to spread his wings & fly. It’s good for Indian cinema if he breaks through the Hollywood global market. We all stand to gain from it."

Responding to a journalist, he also tweeted, "I think if NTR jr lived in the US, he’d sound exactly like how he sounded now because that’s how HE would speak as a first gen immigrant. We all have relatives with even worse accents who’ve been living in the US for decades & yet we think we’re experts on accents."

Gulshan Devaiah wrote on Twitter.

Reacting to Jr NTR's accent, a person wrote on Reddit, “When an American comes to India, he isn't picking up Indian accent to talk to us. We figure it out, don’t we? Why do we need to put up an accent for them?” A Reddit user said, “Oh can’t wait for the Oscars version.” A comment read, “'aMERIca'. Lol it sounds like a weird mix of fake American and British accents.” A Twitter user wrote, “Kinda jarring because we know how he speaks normally. But yes, let him have his time under the spotlight."

SS Rajamouli's RRR registered a remarkable victory at the 80th edition of Golden Globe Awards. The film's Naatu Naatu track won a Golden Globe trophy in the Best Original Song category. Naatu Naatu, composed by music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, is picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who are seen dancing their hearts out.

After the win, Jr NTR took to Instagram and praised Keeravaani. "Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award. I've danced to many songs throughout my career but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart... #mmkeeravaani #rrrmovie." RRR follows a pre-independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) - in the 1920s.

Jr NTR will begin shooting for his upcoming NTR30, directed by Koratala Siva of Janatha Garage. The film is slated to release on April 5, 2024. He will also be seen in NTR31 which will be directed by Prashanth Neel.

