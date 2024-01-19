Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 6: Mahesh Babu's film falls further, earns 4.65 crore

Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 6: Mahesh Babu's film fell to single digits at the box office and made no recovery on Thursday. As per a report on sacnilk.com, Guntur Kaaram minted roughly ₹4.65 crore in India. The film is clashed with HanuMan upon release. Also read: HanuMan vs Guntur Kaaram worldwide box office collection day 6 Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 6: Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela star in the film.

Guntur Kaaram box office report

The portal reported, Guntur Kaaram made a total business of ₹106.40 crore so far as it wrapped up its first week. Reportedly, the film saw an overall occupancy of 21.58 percent among its Telugu audience on Thursday.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

On Wednesday, the film entered the ₹100 crore club. It earned ₹7.8 crore, ₹3.15 crore less than what it had earned on Tuesday. Guntur Kaaram was off to a promising start with a massive opening in India on Friday, and earned ₹41.3 crore nett. However, it fell drastically on the next day and continues to struggle.

Guntur Kaaram Vs HanuMan

The film is also struggling at the international box office, in comparison with Teja Sajja's film HanuMan. On Thursday, film trade insider Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted that Guntur Kaaram did a business of ₹9.65 crore worldwide, whereas HanuMan grossed ₹15.4 crore worldwide on their day 6. On day 5, Guntur Kaaram grossed ₹13.92 crore compared to HanuMan's ₹19.57 crore gross. On day 4, 3 and 2, Guntur Kaaram grossed ₹21.14 crore, ₹22.36 crore and ₹24.59 crore, respectively.

Guntur Kaaram was released in theatres on January 12. The film has been helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film is based on the life of a local don, played by Mahesh Babu. Besides him in the lead role, Guntur Kaaram also has Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sreeleela in pivotal roles. It is backed by S. Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations.

The Hindustan Times review of Guntur Kaaram called it a ‘bland film.’ It mentioned, "Guntur Kaaram feels like a wasted opportunity. The film could’ve either been a tearjerker or a commercial masala film, but the way it is now, it just hangs in an unsatisfactory limbo. And that's a shame because Mahesh gives the film his all. If only Trivikram could break out of the box, he seems to have created for himself."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place