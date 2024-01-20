HanuMan box office collection day 8: Teja Sajja film to soon enter 100 crore club in India

HanuMan box office collection day 8: Fronted by Teja Sajja, the film has been helmed by Prasanth Varma. As per Sacnilk.com, HanuMan has minted nearly ₹99 crore so far. The film released in theatres on January 12. The film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai in the lead roles. (Also Read | Teja Sajja nearly lost an eye while shooting for HanuMan: ‘I have to undergo surgery’) HanuMan box office collection day 8: Teja Sajja's superhero film has been performing well in India.

HanuMan domestic box office collection

According to the report, HanuMan earned ₹8.05 crore [Telugu: ₹5.89 crore; Hindi: ₹2.1 crore; Tamil: ₹3 lakh; Kannada: ₹2 lakh; Malalayam: ₹1 lakh] on day one. On day two, it minted ₹12.45 crore [Telugu: ₹8.41 crore; Hindi: ₹3.9 crore; Tamil: ₹6 lakh; Kannada: ₹6 lakh; Malalayam: ₹2 lakh]. On day three, the film earned ₹16 crore [Telugu: ₹9.76 crore; Hindi: ₹6 crore; Tamil: ₹10 lakh; Kannada: ₹11 lakh; Malalayam: ₹3 lakh]. On day four, the film minted ₹15.2 crore [Telugu: ₹11.17 crore; Hindi: ₹3.75 crore; Tamil: ₹14 lakh; Kannada: ₹12 lakh; Malalayam: ₹2 lakh].

HanuMan earned ₹13.11 crore [Telugu: ₹10.3 crore; Hindi: ₹2.6 crore; Tamil: ₹15 lakh; Kannada: ₹5 lakh; Malalayam: ₹1 lakh] on day 5. On day 6, the film minted ₹11.34 crore [Telugu: ₹8.9 crore; Hindi: ₹2.25 crore; Tamil: ₹13 lakh; Kannada: ₹5 lakh; Malalayam: ₹1 lakh]. The film earned ₹9.5 crore [Telugu: ₹7.5 crore; Hindi: ₹1.9 crore; Tamil: ₹5 lakh; Kannada: ₹4 lakh; Malalayam: ₹1 lakh] on day 7. The film minted ₹9 crore nett in India on its eighth day for all languages (early estimates) on day 8. So far, the film has earned ₹98.80 crore.

More about HanuMan

Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, HanuMan marks the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). HanuMan has already earned over ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office. The Telugu-language superhero film has also been written by Prashanth Varma.

Teja Sajja on HanuMan

Teja Sajja recently spoke to news agency ANI about the film. He had said, “The very idea of doing a superhero film is very exciting for me, has been exciting throughout the process. In this film, a young boy gets superpowers by the grace of Lord Hanuman and then how he fights for his people and his religion.”

He had said, "This film has superhero action sequences for the entertainment of children and a lot of comedy. At the same time, its our history, is also connected with the superhero element. We've tried to blend in our Indian 'itihaas' with the superhero concept so it's a very entertaining film."

