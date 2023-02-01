Happy Birthday Brahmanandam: Comedian's poster from Keeda Cola revealed

Wednesday marks the birthday of the legendary comedian Brahmanandam and what better way to celebrate it than with the announcement of his role in the upcoming movie of director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam. Titled Keedaa Cola, this crime comedy movie is being produced by K Vivek Sudhanshu, Saikrishna Gadwal, Srinivas Kaushik, Sripad Nandiraj and Upendra Varma under the banner VG Sainma.

The director unveiled the first character poster of the movie featuring Brahmanandam. He said that the comedian will be seen in a never-before role, playing Varadha Raju, a mean old grandpa who you’ll love to hate.

AJ Aaron is the cinematographer for the movie and Upendra Varma is the editor. The release date has not been announced yet. Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam is known for delivering two consecutive hits and is now working on his third project Keedaa Cola. The movie has seven more characters, which will be revealed over the next few days.

This announcement has created a wave of excitement among fans of Tharun Bhascker and Brahmanandam. The movie is sure to be a treat for the audience.

