Happy Birthday Bunny Vasu: From bond with Allu Arjun to box office hits, a few facts about the producer

Telugu film producer Bunny Vasu is celebrating his 40th birthday on Friday. On his birthday, actor and Bunny's friend Allu Arjun took to Twitter and wished him.

Allu Arjun tweeted, "Many many happy returns of the day to my Vasu. My Greatest pillar of support for all these years and the years to come #hbdbunnyvasu". Allu and Bunny have collaborated on two movies - Sarrainodu and Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India.

Bunny entered the film industry as Arjun's friend. He went on to make a name for himself. He has backed numerous projects, including Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam, which was a huge success at the box office. Here are a few other interesting trivia about the producer.

His first hit:

Bunny's journey into the industry wasn't easy. The producer had his share of struggle before he joined Geetha Arts Productions as a producer. He was associated with the movie 100%, released in 2011, which went on to become a blockbuster film.

Partnering with Allu Aravind:

Bunny's management skills and cost-cutting ideas impressed producer Allu Aravind. He joined him as a partner at the production house GA2 Pictures.

His relationship with Allu Arjun:

Speaking with a leading daily, Bunny said earlier this year, "It has been eighteen years since I have been friends with Allu Arjun. We first met years ago when we studied animation together. It feels just like yesterday when as soon as he heard the story of Sukumar’s 100% Love, he thought I would be the best fit to produce the project. I trusted him and there really has been no looking back after that."

His journey so far:

In a career spanning over a decade, Bunny has backed numerous hit projects. These include 100% Love, Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham, Kottha Janta, Bhale Bhale Mogadivoy and Geetha Govindam.

Upcoming movies:

Bunny is currently working on four projects. This includes Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde's Most Eligible Bachelor, Allu Sirish's Prema Kandanta, Pakka Commercial, and 18 Pages.