Happy Birthday Nandamuri Balakrishna: Chiranjeevi to Jr NTR, celebs join fans to wish the Akhanda actor

Telugu actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna is celebrating his 61st birthday on Thursday at his residence in Hyderabad. He is also the son of former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, NT Rama Rao. The actor has starred in over 100 films in a career spanning more than four decades.

Over the years, Balakrishna has established a massive fan following from his family dramas and action films. He started his career at the age of 14 with the 1974 film Tatamma Kala and he has bagged many prestigious awards including three Nandi Awards.

Recently, the actor had requested his fans to stay at home and not to visit him on his birthday. His fans, therefore, decided to wish him on social media.

On his special day, fans and friends sent wishes and hashtags such as #HappyBirthdayNandamuriBalakrishna had been trending on Thursday.

A fan took to Twitter and wrote, "People's Leader, Hindupur MLA, The Legend in Industry, God Of Masses, Kind hearted person and Many More ... Wishing NataSimham Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu a Very Happy & Healthy 61st Birthday #HappyBirthdayNBK."

Another fan wrote, "Wishing our LEGEND #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu a very Happy Birthday #HappyBirthdayNBK"

Another birthday wish read, "Wishing our #NataSimham #NandamuriBalakrishna Gaaru, a Very Happy Birthday! Wishing you all the success & Good Health Sir." #HappyBirthdayNBK

A fourth person commented, "Wishing our #Akhanda, #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu A very Happy Birthday. Here's #AkhandaBirthdayRoar for you"

Actor Jr NTR, who is also a close relative of Balakrishna, extended his wishes as he wrote, "Happy Birthday Babai I want you to be happy with longevity all the time. Wishing you a very Happy 61st Birthday Babai."

Actor Chiranjeevi also greeted the star and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my friend Balakrishna. I want you to always be healthy and happy."

Actor Kalyanram Nandamuri took to the microblogging site and wrote, "On celebrating 61st Birthday I wish you always be happy and healthy. Wishing you a very Happy 61st Birthday Babai"

A few hours before his birthday, the makers of his upcoming film greeted the star with the film's poster with a caption that read. "Wishing our #Akhanda, #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu A very Happy Birthday. Here's #AkhandaBirthdayRoar for you"

Nandamuri Balakrishna last appeared in director KS Ravikumar's film Ruler which was released in 2019. He will be seen next in his upcoming Telugu film Akhanda, in which he is presented as an aggressive man who is a devotee of Lord Shiva. The film will also star Pragya Jaiswal and Srikanth in prominent roles.