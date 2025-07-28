Search
Mon, Jul 28, 2025
Hari Hara Veera Mallu worldwide box office collection day 4: Pawan Kalyan film beats Agnyaathavaasi, Thug Life lifetime

Hari Hara Veera Mallu worldwide box office collection day 4: Pawan Kalyan's historical epic has made ₹102 crore worldwide, beating one of his worst films.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu worldwide box office collection day 4: Krish and Jyothi Krisna’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu was released in theatres amid much fanfare on 24 July, with premieres held on 23 July. With the lukewarm response the film received, it seemed like the film was on the path to becoming another Thug Life or even Pawan Kalyan’s own Agnyaathavaasi. However, as per Sacnilk, HHVM has inched past the 100 crore mark in four days.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu worldwide box office collection day 4: Nidhhi Agerwal and Pawan Kalyan in a still from the film.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu worldwide box office

According to the trade website, HHVM earned 74.85 crore net and 88.20 crore gross in India in its first four days of release. Adding the 14 crore from overseas, the film has a total collection of 102.20 crore worldwide so far. The film registered a massive 76.98% dip in India on Friday, seeing a marginal hike during the weekends.

However, these numbers mean that HHVM has crossed the lifetime collection of Mani Ratnam’s Kamal Haasan-starrer Thug Life, which also struggled at the box office. The Tamil film had made 97.25 crore worldwide in its lifetime. HHVM has also beaten Chandoo Mondeti’s Naga Chaitanya-starrer Thandel, which made 88.25 crore worldwide.

HHVM has also beaten the lifetime collections of Pawan’s disastrous 2018 film Agnyaathavaasi, which made 94.6 crore worldwide. The film to beat now is the actor’s highest-grosser so far, the 2022 film Bheemla Nayak, which earned 158.5 crore worldwide. His last film, Bro, in 2023, earned 114 crore worldwide.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

HHVM is directed by Krish, with Jyothi Krisna taking over after he walked out of the project. AM Rathnam produced the big-budget film. Pawan plays an outlaw called Veera Mallu in the film, while Bobby Deol plays Aurangzeb. Nidhhi Agerwal plays a Devadasi called Panchami, whom Veera rescues. The film received criticism for its shoddy VFX and story. A tweaked version of the film was released during the weekend.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu worldwide box office collection day 4: Pawan Kalyan film beats Agnyaathavaasi, Thug Life lifetime
