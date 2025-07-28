Hari Hara Veera Mallu worldwide box office collection day 4: Pawan Kalyan film beats Agnyaathavaasi, Thug Life lifetime

Hari Hara Veera Mallu worldwide box office collection day 4: Krish and Jyothi Krisna’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu was released in theatres amid much fanfare on 24 July, with premieres held on 23 July. With the lukewarm response the film received, it seemed like the film was on the path to becoming another Thug Life or even Pawan Kalyan’s own Agnyaathavaasi. However, as per Sacnilk, HHVM has inched past the ₹100 crore mark in four days. Hari Hara Veera Mallu worldwide box office collection day 4: Nidhhi Agerwal and Pawan Kalyan in a still from the film.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu worldwide box office

According to the trade website, HHVM earned ₹74.85 crore net and ₹88.20 crore gross in India in its first four days of release. Adding the ₹14 crore from overseas, the film has a total collection of ₹102.20 crore worldwide so far. The film registered a massive 76.98% dip in India on Friday, seeing a marginal hike during the weekends.

However, these numbers mean that HHVM has crossed the lifetime collection of Mani Ratnam’s Kamal Haasan-starrer Thug Life, which also struggled at the box office. The Tamil film had made ₹97.25 crore worldwide in its lifetime. HHVM has also beaten Chandoo Mondeti’s Naga Chaitanya-starrer Thandel, which made ₹88.25 crore worldwide.

HHVM has also beaten the lifetime collections of Pawan’s disastrous 2018 film Agnyaathavaasi, which made ₹94.6 crore worldwide. The film to beat now is the actor’s highest-grosser so far, the 2022 film Bheemla Nayak, which earned ₹158.5 crore worldwide. His last film, Bro, in 2023, earned ₹114 crore worldwide.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

HHVM is directed by Krish, with Jyothi Krisna taking over after he walked out of the project. AM Rathnam produced the big-budget film. Pawan plays an outlaw called Veera Mallu in the film, while Bobby Deol plays Aurangzeb. Nidhhi Agerwal plays a Devadasi called Panchami, whom Veera rescues. The film received criticism for its shoddy VFX and story. A tweaked version of the film was released during the weekend.