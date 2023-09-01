Here's how Ram Charan and Upasana's baby daughter Klin Kaara celebrated her 1st Varalakshmi Vratham

Actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela is making sure that little Klin Kaara is there with her to celebrate Varalakshmi puja at home. While Ram Charan was not seen in the latest post, Upasana shared a sweet glimpse of Klin Kaara sitting on her lap. Her face was not visible as it was covered with a smiling face emoticon. (Also read: Ram Charan's mother-in-law shares sweetest pic of him, Upasana and their daughter: 'Happy one month baby Klin Kaara')

How Klin Kaara celebrated her first Varalakshmi Puja

Upasana with Klin Kaara.

Upasana wrote in the caption, "Couldn’t have asked for more. (folded hands emoticons) My first Varalakshmi Vratham with my Klin Kaara." She also added the hashtags blessed, gratitude and priceless. In the picture, Upasana was seen sitting with her legs folded, holding Klin Kaara on her lap and smiling for the camera. Upasana opted for a red traditional attire, wheread Klin was seen in a white dress. The picture also showed a priest sitting on the right side offering prayers near the idol.

How Klin Kaara celebrated Independence Day

A few weeks ago, Upasana had also shared how daughter Klin Kaara had celebrated her first Independence Day. She had shared a couple of pictures where Klin was seen in the arms of her grandmother Shobana Kamineni. Klin was seen holding the rope that pulled the flag above. She wore a printed yellow dress and curled up her face in the arms of Shobana. In the caption, Upasana wrote, "Priceless moments with Amama and Thatha. Klin Kaara's first Independence Day. #jaihind #harghartiranga." She also tagged Ram Charan in the post.

Ram and Upasana's Instagram pics

Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years. The two announced her pregnancy in December 2022. They welcomed Klin Kaara on June 20 this year. Upasana had also shared a photo with her daughter and Ram on Instagram later and thanked fans for their love and blessings. Her post read, “Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings...”

On July 20, as Upasana celebrated her first birthday as a mom, her mother Shobana Kamineni had shared a photo of her daughter, Ram and Klin on Instagram and wrote, “Happiest of birthdays Upsi (Upasana). You have given dad, me and our entire generation the gift of becoming grandparents to the sweetest baby Kaara. Love you lots... and happy one month birthday baby Kaara it's been a month of joy.”

