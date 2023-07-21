Ram Charan's mother-in-law shares sweetest pic of him, Upasana and their daughter: 'Happy one month baby Klin Kaara'

Last month, actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela announced that they have named their newborn daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. On July 20, Upasana celebrated her first birthday as a mom. Exactly a month ago, on June 20, she gave birth to Klin Kaara. To celebrate not only Upasana's birthday, but also one month of Klin Kaara, Upasana's mother Shobana Kamineni took to Instagram to share a photo of her daughter, Ram and Klin Kaara. Their pet dog Rhyme also posed with them. Also read: Ram Charan shares emotional video on Upasana's birthday Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela with Klin Kaara Konidela.

Birthday post for Upasana

Ram Charan held Klin Kaara in his arms in the picture Shobana Kamineni posted. The baby's face was not visible. Upasana sat next to Ram and had their pet dog on her lap. They all looked into the camera as they posed for the family picture. Two cakes were placed on the table before them.

Shobana Kamineni wrote in her caption, “Happiest of birthdays Upsi (Upasana). You have given dad, me and our entire generation the gift of becoming grandparents to the sweetest baby Kaara. Love you lots... and happy one month birthday baby Kaara it's been a month of joy.”

Ram Charan shares cute video

On Thursday, Ram Charan also took to Instagram to share a sweet video documenting the birth of his and Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara. He wrote in his caption, "Happy Birthday dearest Upsi. And happy one month birthday dearest Kaara. You are our best gift (red heart emoji)."

Ram also spoke about having a baby after 11 years of marriage in the video. He said, "A lot of people, lot of stress, people were asking what they are doing. I guess everything finds its own place in time."

Ram Charan and Upasana's baby announcement

Ram and Upasana married on June 14, 2012. The two announced her pregnancy in December 2022. They welcomed their first child together on June 20.

Upasana had shared a photo with her daughter and Ram on Instagram later and thanked fans for their love and blessings. Her post read, “Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings...”

