Hi Nanna has nothing to do with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Director Shouryuv on his Nani and Mrunal Thakur film

Director Shouryuv’s debut film Hi Nanna, starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, will hit screens on December 7. The trailer for the film was recently released, telling the heartwarming tale of a single father narrating his love story to his young daughter. Mrunal Thakur seems to play a potential love interest, while Shruti Haasan in a special appearance, seems to be someone from his past. (Also Read: Hi Nanna trailer released: This Nani and Mrunal Thakur drama seems like a heartwarming watch)

‘Not KKHH neither Santosham’

Nani and Shah Rukh Khan in stills of Hi Nanna and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Many on social media drew parallels between the film’s concept and the 1998 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, apart from the 2002 Nagarjuna starrer Santosham when the trailer released. Shouryuv, however, clarifies in a press conference that his film had nothing to do with them, stating, “These movies only come to mind because a single father finds love again in my film,” he says, adding, “This is a fictional story based on things I’ve seen around me.”

Why a single father?

Shouryuv says that he wanted his lead character to be a single father for a reason. “In most families, the mother becomes the primary caregiver to a child. But when a single father assumes full responsibility, I wanted to explore how his life revolves around the child. Nani plays a man who wants to be with his daughter wherever she is, his whole life is planned around hers. Nani is also a father. Although he isn’t single, I took his inputs to make it believable,” he says.

On Mrunal and Shruti

Shouryuv says that he saw Mrunal in the 2021 film Toofan and thought she would be perfect for the role he had in mind. “I had her in mind even when I wrote the character, so I’m glad she said yes. Her character has numerous layers and she pulled it off well, not to mention, look stunning even when she was crying,” he says. As for Shruti, the director remains tight-lipped about her role. “Let’s just say she’s very important to the story.”

