Nagarjuna, Nani, Rana Daggubati and others vote at Telangana assembly elections 2023

Tollywood celebrities have been spotted out and about in Hyderabad on Thursday, taking a break from their busy schedules to perform their civic duty. The Telangana assembly elections are in progress and everyone from Nagarjuna to Nani and Sai Dharam Tej to Naga Chaitanya have stepped out to cast their votes. (Also Read: Telangana assembly elections 2023: Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun urge fans to 'vote responsibly'; Jr NTR spotted with family) Nani, Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubati at voting booths

Celebs stay low-key while voting

Celebrities like Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Amala Akkineni, Nandamuri Kalyanram, Rana Daggubati and few others were clicked walking in and out of the polling booths without much fuss. Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya were even spotted sharing a light-hearted moment while standing in line, while Kalyanram was spotted greeting an acquaintance and clicking selfies with the police personnel there later on. Rana showed off the ink on his finger before leaving the booth and Nani was spotted chatting it up with another voter. Watch videos here:

Celebs urge fans to vote

Sai Dharam Tej took to social media to share a picture of his inked finger, asking his fans to step out and vote. He wrote, “Exercised My 'RIGHT’eous responsibility for my state and for my country…did you vote ???” Sudheer Babu and his wife, Padmini Priyadarshini, director Sukumar and his wife Tabitha also showed off their ink. Director Sekhar Kammula, who arrived at the polling station with his mother and daughter said, “Everyone should exercise their right to vote, despite today being a working day. Use your right to vote responsibly and I urge students to also take this responsibility seriously.”

Earlier in the day

Earlier in the day, stars like Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Venkatesh, Jr NTR, Srikanth and others had already cast their votes with their families in tow. “Everyone should cast their votes,” Chiranjeevi told reporters, while Allu Arjun said, “I request everyone to come and cast their vote responsibly.” Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and other actors are also expected to turn up at voting booths later in the day. Ram even flew down from Mysuru, taking a break from shooting for Game Changer, to cast his vote.

