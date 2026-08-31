‘If I weren't a Manchu, I would've been further along in my career’: Lakshmi talks about her ‘very patriarchal’ family

Actor Lakshmi Manchu believes her career would’ve been further along if not for her family name. During an interaction with fans, she spoke about her father, actor Mohan Babu, and her brothers, actors Vishnu and Manoj. Candidly admitting that she hails from a patriarchal family, Lakshmi stated that she had to fight every step of the way for whatever she has today.

Lakshmi on the Manchu family

Lakshmi Manchu loves dad Mohan Babu dearly but says she had to fight for what she wants.

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On the Honest Town Hall, Lakshmi was asked by a fan if she would’ve made it this far if she weren’t a Manchu or if Tollywood would’ve shut its doors on her. “Maybe if I weren’t a Manchu, I think I would’ve been further along in my career. That has been a double-edged sword for me with three men in my life who are such strong influences. I love them all dearly, but they’re (makes a sour face). It’s a very patriarchal family that I have. To push through and say, I want something, they’re like, why?” she said, referring to Mohan, Vishnu, and Manoj.

Lakshmi then pointed out that, despite being in the film industry for a lesser time than anyone else in the family, nobody else had used the Manchu surname until she did. “If you really notice, Vishnu and Manoj were called M Vishnuvardhan Babu and M Manoj Kumar. I came and used the name Lakshmi Manchu. Suddenly, they became Manoj Manchu and Vishnu Manchu. They were actors before me coming here. Why didn’t you call them Manchus? It was not Manchu Mohan Babu. It was Mohan Babu. Period. I was the one who took my grandfather’s name, and everyone else used it,” she said.

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About the Manchu family

{{^usCountry}} Actor Mohan Babu has acted in more than 500 films in lead, supporting, and other roles. He has been a reigning figure in Tollywood for many years now. Mohan has a daughter and son, Lakshmi and Vishnu, from his marriage to Vidya Devi. After her death, he married her younger sister, Nirmala Devi, with whom he has Manoj. All three children followed in his footsteps into acting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor Mohan Babu has acted in more than 500 films in lead, supporting, and other roles. He has been a reigning figure in Tollywood for many years now. Mohan has a daughter and son, Lakshmi and Vishnu, from his marriage to Vidya Devi. After her death, he married her younger sister, Nirmala Devi, with whom he has Manoj. All three children followed in his footsteps into acting. {{/usCountry}}

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This is not the first time that Lakshmi has spoken about the influence her father and brothers had on her life. In 2025, on Nikhil Vijayendra Simha’s podcast, she spoke about it and said, “I’ve only been taught to worship men. The perception of how men should be and how women should treat them. I’ve crossed that phase and now when I look back at how I was…(folds hands). I am very happy where I am.” She also spoke about not missing her husband, Andy Srinivasan, as he lives in the US, while she lives in Mumbai with their daughter, Vidya Nirvana.

Lakshmi starred in Pookie and Lechindi Mahila Lokam this year. She was recently a judge on Top Telugu Influencer on Aha.