Lakshmi Manchu on 50 years of Rajinikanth: ‘One should pray for the kind of friendship he has with my dad Mohan Babu’

Lakshmi Manchu has ‘so many memories’ with Rajinikanth, or Rajini uncle as she calls him, that she doesn’t know where to begin. The actor has known the Tamil superstar all her life, thanks to his decades-long friendship with her father, actor Mohan Babu. And now that the superstar is completing 50 years in cinema on 15 August, Lakshmi talks about getting a front-row seat to his success in a chat with Hindustan Times. Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu have been friends since before they became actors, says Lakshmi Manchu.

Growing up, for Lakshmi, Rajinikanth was her dad’s best friend, who was present at her and her brothers, Vishnu Manchu and Manchu Manoj’s, birthday parties. “He was our Rajini uncle, whom we loved because our dad would turn into a child around him…he still does. He just adored us, and we loved him for that. But as we got older, we realised what an incredible and magnanimous human being he is,” she says.

Rajinikanth’s decades-long friendship with Mohan Babu

Lakshmi says Mohan Babu and Rajinikanth have a way of letting loose whenever they meet. “They still turn into children and prank each other when they meet. It’s a beautiful friendship that has lasted over 50 years because they were friends even before they were actors,” she adds. But it’s not just fun and games between these two because they have also stood by each other through thick and thin. “I know uncle has shown up for my dad when things weren’t going the way my dad wanted to, and vice versa. They have been together through so much; one should wish and pray for a friendship like that where you’re there for each other whenever,” says Lakshmi.

Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu have been there for each other through thick and thin.

In fact, Lakshmi remembers that when Mohan Babu was making the Telugu film Peddarayudu (1995), Rajinikanth agreed to a cameo in it as Paparayudu based on nothing but friendship. “Uncle did not have to do that movie or play such a small role just to add value. But he didn’t look at how it would benefit him,” she explains. What’s more, Rajinikanth even wrote the story of Rayalaseema Ramanna Chowdary (2000) just for his friend. “He envisioned it for my dad and wrote the story; that’s the kind of friends they are. They have not just contributed to each other’s lives but careers too,” says Lakshmi.

Lakshmi Manchu on 50 years of Rajinikanth

As Rajinikanth completes 50 years in films, Lakshmi feels nothing but pride. “What a stupendous, long and successful career Rajini uncle has had not only as an actor but as a man of inspiration and aspiration. Many know he's deeply spiritual, but I believe that's what keeps him going; it keeps him grounded and humble despite the superstardom,” she says.

And like all Rajinikanth fans, Lakshmi also plans on watching Coolie on the first day, first show in Mumbai. “I postponed all my daughter’s (Vidya Nirvana) classes so I can catch a show for Coolie at 9 AM today. I even learnt the steps to Monica. Thalaivar all the way, baby!” she rounds off with excitement.