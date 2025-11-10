Imanvi thanks Fauzi co-star Prabhas for lavish home-cooked food: ‘Heart and stomach so full’

Prabhas is famous in the film industry not just for his stardom but also for being a big foodie. Many actors have spoken about how he treats his guests with respect, love, and home-cooked food. Now, his co-star Imanvi has experienced this special side of him and thanked him for his hospitality. Imanvi and Prabhas will be seen together in Fauzi.(Instagram/imanvi1013)

Imanvi thanks Prabhas for home-cooked meal

Imanvi, who is acting with Prabhas in the upcoming period drama Fauzi, is currently in Hyderabad for the film’s shoot. During a break on set, she received a large food spread prepared at Prabhas’ own home. The young actress was surprised and delighted. She shared a picture on Instagram with the caption, “Heart and stomach so so full. Thank you Prabhas garu.”

Fans of the actor praised his thoughtful gesture, noting that hospitality like this is part of what makes him so beloved in the industry.

About Fauzi

Fauzi is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, who is known for his clear detailing filmmaking style. The film is set in the 1940s and combination of war, love, and forgotten history as its theme. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the cast includes Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Jayaprada, Rahul Ravindran, with music by Vishal Chandrasekhar. The team is aiming August 2026 release, expected around Independence Day.

Imanvi addresses rumours

Imanvi, also known as Iman Esmail, recently faced online rumours claiming she had links to the Pakistani military. She strongly denied these allegations, posting a detailed statement on Instagram.

She said, “Firstly, nobody in my family has ever been or is currently associated with the Pakistani military in any way. These falsehoods have been fabricated by online trolls to spread hate.”

She added, “I am a proud Indian American who speaks Hindi, Telugu, Gujarati, and English. I was born in Los Angeles after my parents legally immigrated to the United States. I hope to use my work to bring people together through art, rather than create division.”

Despite the online controversy, Imanvi continues focusing on her role in Fauzi. And Prabhas' thoughtful gesture of serving her home-cooked food again proves why everyone who works with him admires him. As Imavi said, “Heart and stomach so so full,” highlights how grateful and happy she feels at experiencing the superstar’s kind hospitality.

