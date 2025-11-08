Prithviraj Sukumaran cannot wait for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, says Vivek Oberoi will be ‘sensational’ with Prabhas

Prithviraj Sukumaran's look from SS Rajamouli's next film was released on his birthday. Actor Vivek Oberoi loved the look and wished him all the best for the film. Now, Prithviraj has replied to Vivek, sharing that he is also excited for his collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Spirit. (Also read: SS Rajamouli unveils Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha in Globe Trotter, fans compare him to Dr. Octopus) Prithviraj Sukumaran is wishing all the best to Vivek Oberoi for Spirit.

What Vivek told Prithviraj

Vivek had written on his X account, “The first look, @PrithviOfficial, is phenomenal, brother! You’ll kill it for sure. @ssrajamouli sir the poster speaks volumes of your perfection, synergy and the sheer mastery with which you craft every epic frame! You are the ultimate Storyteller who anchors global scale with raw, compelling emotion. @priyankachopra @urstrulyMahesh, waiting for the magic you all bring together.”

Prithviraj's response

In response, Prithviraj said, “Thank you brother! Let’s get together for something solid again soon! And cannot wait for #Spirit You’re going to be sensational with Prabhas and @imvangasandeep (hug emoticon).”

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Spirit will release next year. The audio teaser of the film was released a few days ago on Prabhas' birthday. In the one-minute audio teaser, a jailer and his assistant talk about an ex-cop in remand. The jailer gives instructions on how to treat him. His assistant asks him to maintain decorum. The jailer instructs his assistant to strip off the prisoner, search him and send for tests.

Apart from Prabhas, the film will also star Tripti Dimri, Kanchana, Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Prabhas will essay the role of a cop while Triptii will play his love interest in the film. Triptii replaced actor Deepika Padukone in the film. It is scheduled to release in 2026. Spirit is a collaboration between Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Sandeep's Bhadrakali Pictures.