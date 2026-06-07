India's highest-paid actor charges ₹300 crore a film, more than Baahubali's budget; it's not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Vijay
With ₹300 crore earnings from one film, this south star upstaged Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Vijay, Prabhas, and Rajinikanth.
Ever since Chiranjeevi became the first Indian actor to charge ₹1 crore for a single film in the 90s, the fees of Indian superstars have fascinated moviegoers and trade analysts alike. In the three decades since, Bollywood superstars have dominated the list of highest-paid Indian actors. But over the last few years, the proliferation of pan-India films from the south has allowed Telugu and Tamil stars to enter the fray. And one of them is currently the highest-paid Indian actor in the world.
India’s highest-paid actor
Telugu star Allu Arjun broke the record for the single highest payday by an Indian actor for one film in 2024 with his blockbuster, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor charged an upfront fee for this sequel, along with a share in the profits. The second aspect of his fees was what helped him surpass senior superstars on the list of the highest-paid Indian actors. Pushpa 2 made over ₹1700 crore globally, with profits of over ₹600 crore. Allu Arjun took home a big chunk of that. In addition to his upfront fees, his total earnings from the film are estimated at ₹300 crore (or more), according to trade sources. This figure is even higher than the budget of most Indian films. For instance, Baahubali 2, which was the highest-grossing Indian film for a while, was made for under ₹250 crore.
How Allu Arjun beat the Khans and Rajinikanth{{/usCountry}}
How Allu Arjun beat the Khans and Rajinikanth{{/usCountry}}
For years, one of the three Khans was the highest-paid actor in Indian cinema. Ever since Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman took over from Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt in the mid-90s, the three Khans have raised their remuneration with back-to-back successes. Shah Rukh became the first to get profit share, and Aamir broke the ₹100-crore barrier. By the late 2010s, all three Khans were taking home more than ₹100 crore per film. Shah Rukh increased this to over ₹200 crore with Pathaan and Jawan in 2023. These stars were upstaged by Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in 2024. In his 70s, Rajinkanth earned over ₹250 crore for Jailer, one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time. But within months, he lost the crown to Arjun.
Allu Arjun’s upcoming film{{/usCountry}}
For years, one of the three Khans was the highest-paid actor in Indian cinema. Ever since Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman took over from Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt in the mid-90s, the three Khans have raised their remuneration with back-to-back successes. Shah Rukh became the first to get profit share, and Aamir broke the ₹100-crore barrier. By the late 2010s, all three Khans were taking home more than ₹100 crore per film. Shah Rukh increased this to over ₹200 crore with Pathaan and Jawan in 2023. These stars were upstaged by Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in 2024. In his 70s, Rajinkanth earned over ₹250 crore for Jailer, one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time. But within months, he lost the crown to Arjun.
Allu Arjun’s upcoming film{{/usCountry}}
Allu Arjun has only appeared in the two Pushpa films in the last five years. His first film after the blockbuster duology will be Atlee’s Raaka. The action-adventure also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The film is scheduled for release in December 2027.
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