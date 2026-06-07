India's highest-paid actor charges 300 crore a film, more than Baahubali's budget; it's not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Vijay

Ever since Chiranjeevi became the first Indian actor to charge ₹1 crore for a single film in the 90s, the fees of Indian superstars have fascinated moviegoers and trade analysts alike. In the three decades since, Bollywood superstars have dominated the list of highest-paid Indian actors. But over the last few years, the proliferation of pan-India films from the south has allowed Telugu and Tamil stars to enter the fray. And one of them is currently the highest-paid Indian actor in the world.

India’s highest-paid actor

India's highest-paid actor will be soon seen in a film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

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Telugu star Allu Arjun broke the record for the single highest payday by an Indian actor for one film in 2024 with his blockbuster, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor charged an upfront fee for this sequel, along with a share in the profits. The second aspect of his fees was what helped him surpass senior superstars on the list of the highest-paid Indian actors. Pushpa 2 made over ₹1700 crore globally, with profits of over ₹600 crore. Allu Arjun took home a big chunk of that. In addition to his upfront fees, his total earnings from the film are estimated at ₹300 crore (or more), according to trade sources. This figure is even higher than the budget of most Indian films. For instance, Baahubali 2, which was the highest-grossing Indian film for a while, was made for under ₹250 crore.

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Allu Arjun plays the titular coolie-turned-smuggler called Pushpa Raj in both Pushpa films.

{{^usCountry}} How Allu Arjun beat the Khans and Rajinikanth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How Allu Arjun beat the Khans and Rajinikanth {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For years, one of the three Khans was the highest-paid actor in Indian cinema. Ever since Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman took over from Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt in the mid-90s, the three Khans have raised their remuneration with back-to-back successes. Shah Rukh became the first to get profit share, and Aamir broke the ₹100-crore barrier. By the late 2010s, all three Khans were taking home more than ₹100 crore per film. Shah Rukh increased this to over ₹200 crore with Pathaan and Jawan in 2023. These stars were upstaged by Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in 2024. In his 70s, Rajinkanth earned over ₹250 crore for Jailer, one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time. But within months, he lost the crown to Arjun. Allu Arjun’s upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For years, one of the three Khans was the highest-paid actor in Indian cinema. Ever since Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman took over from Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt in the mid-90s, the three Khans have raised their remuneration with back-to-back successes. Shah Rukh became the first to get profit share, and Aamir broke the ₹100-crore barrier. By the late 2010s, all three Khans were taking home more than ₹100 crore per film. Shah Rukh increased this to over ₹200 crore with Pathaan and Jawan in 2023. These stars were upstaged by Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in 2024. In his 70s, Rajinkanth earned over ₹250 crore for Jailer, one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time. But within months, he lost the crown to Arjun. Allu Arjun’s upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

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Allu Arjun has only appeared in the two Pushpa films in the last five years. His first film after the blockbuster duology will be Atlee’s Raaka. The action-adventure also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The film is scheduled for release in December 2027.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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