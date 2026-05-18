Janhvi Kapoor calls Peddi director ‘rowdiest’, says he should be critiqued for her acting: ‘He seems innocent but…’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor’s second Telugu film, Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi, will hit screens soon. On Monday, the film’s team went to Mumbai for the film’s trailer launch. Talking about her role as Achiyyamma in the Ram Charan co-starrer, Janhvi joked that there’s one person who should get criticism or praise for her acting in the film. (Also Read: Peddi trailer: Ram Charan takes on not 1 or 2 but 3 different sports in film with Janhvi Kapoor. Watch)

Janhvi Kapoor on her bond with Peddi team

Janhvi Kapoor plays Achiyyamma in Buchi Babu Sana's sports drama Peddi.

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At the event, Janhvi spoke about how she stays in Mumbai, but the Telugu states are her home. She also spoke about how many people have been waiting to see her and Ram in a film together, as her mother, Sridevi, and his father, Chiranjeevi, were a famous on-screen pair. “I understand there’s a different kind of attachment to us. It felt cosmic to come together for a very special film with him. And to get to know him, because he’s really the best person,” she said, talking about Ram.

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{{^usCountry}} She also spoke about the film’s director, Buchi and claimed that he had changed her in numerous ways. “We have been working on this film for two years, and I’m so happy. It was all Buchi sir. He just seems so innocent, but he isn’t. He’s the rowdiest director in India. Honestly, he has changed me in so many ways. He has become my best friend. I have to call him at least once a day to talk nonsense. It just goes to show the investment,” said Janhvi. On playing Achiyyamma in Peddi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also spoke about the film’s director, Buchi and claimed that he had changed her in numerous ways. “We have been working on this film for two years, and I’m so happy. It was all Buchi sir. He just seems so innocent, but he isn’t. He’s the rowdiest director in India. Honestly, he has changed me in so many ways. He has become my best friend. I have to call him at least once a day to talk nonsense. It just goes to show the investment,” said Janhvi. On playing Achiyyamma in Peddi {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Janhvi was asked about her role in Peddi and how she has never played such a colourful role. She agreed and said, “I have only gone on his conviction, to be very honest. Ye mujhe hatke directions dete the ki jeeb ke saath ye karo, skirt ke saath ye karo, aise baath karo. Ye character ka jo andaaz hai, vo tevar hai, vo bohot hatke hai, bothot atrangi hai. (He used to give me out-of-the-box directions to move my tongue like this or skirt like that and talk like this. This character’s mannerisms are unique and colourful).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Janhvi was asked about her role in Peddi and how she has never played such a colourful role. She agreed and said, “I have only gone on his conviction, to be very honest. Ye mujhe hatke directions dete the ki jeeb ke saath ye karo, skirt ke saath ye karo, aise baath karo. Ye character ka jo andaaz hai, vo tevar hai, vo bohot hatke hai, bothot atrangi hai. (He used to give me out-of-the-box directions to move my tongue like this or skirt like that and talk like this. This character’s mannerisms are unique and colourful).” {{/usCountry}}

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The actor then pointed at a reviewer sitting in the crowd and claimed that feedback for her acting should be directed at Buchi, saying, “When you review the film. Jo bhi maine kiya, aap inka naam lijiye. (Take his name while talking about my acting).” Peddi also stars Divyendu, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and others. The film will be released in theatres on June 4.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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