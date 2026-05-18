Janhvi Kapoor calls Peddi director ‘rowdiest’, says he should be critiqued for her acting: ‘He seems innocent but…’
At the trailer launch of Peddi in Mumbai, Janhvi Kapoor got candid about her role as Achiyyamma in her second Telugu project and said this.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor’s second Telugu film, Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi, will hit screens soon. On Monday, the film’s team went to Mumbai for the film’s trailer launch. Talking about her role as Achiyyamma in the Ram Charan co-starrer, Janhvi joked that there’s one person who should get criticism or praise for her acting in the film. (Also Read: Peddi trailer: Ram Charan takes on not 1 or 2 but 3 different sports in film with Janhvi Kapoor. Watch)
Janhvi Kapoor on her bond with Peddi team
At the event, Janhvi spoke about how she stays in Mumbai, but the Telugu states are her home. She also spoke about how many people have been waiting to see her and Ram in a film together, as her mother, Sridevi, and his father, Chiranjeevi, were a famous on-screen pair. “I understand there’s a different kind of attachment to us. It felt cosmic to come together for a very special film with him. And to get to know him, because he’s really the best person,” she said, talking about Ram.
She also spoke about the film’s director, Buchi and claimed that he had changed her in numerous ways. “We have been working on this film for two years, and I’m so happy. It was all Buchi sir. He just seems so innocent, but he isn’t. He’s the rowdiest director in India. Honestly, he has changed me in so many ways. He has become my best friend. I have to call him at least once a day to talk nonsense. It just goes to show the investment,” said Janhvi.
On playing Achiyyamma in Peddi{{/usCountry}}
She also spoke about the film’s director, Buchi and claimed that he had changed her in numerous ways. “We have been working on this film for two years, and I’m so happy. It was all Buchi sir. He just seems so innocent, but he isn’t. He’s the rowdiest director in India. Honestly, he has changed me in so many ways. He has become my best friend. I have to call him at least once a day to talk nonsense. It just goes to show the investment,” said Janhvi.
On playing Achiyyamma in Peddi{{/usCountry}}
Janhvi was asked about her role in Peddi and how she has never played such a colourful role. She agreed and said, “I have only gone on his conviction, to be very honest. Ye mujhe hatke directions dete the ki jeeb ke saath ye karo, skirt ke saath ye karo, aise baath karo. Ye character ka jo andaaz hai, vo tevar hai, vo bohot hatke hai, bothot atrangi hai. (He used to give me out-of-the-box directions to move my tongue like this or skirt like that and talk like this. This character’s mannerisms are unique and colourful).”{{/usCountry}}
Janhvi was asked about her role in Peddi and how she has never played such a colourful role. She agreed and said, “I have only gone on his conviction, to be very honest. Ye mujhe hatke directions dete the ki jeeb ke saath ye karo, skirt ke saath ye karo, aise baath karo. Ye character ka jo andaaz hai, vo tevar hai, vo bohot hatke hai, bothot atrangi hai. (He used to give me out-of-the-box directions to move my tongue like this or skirt like that and talk like this. This character’s mannerisms are unique and colourful).”{{/usCountry}}
The actor then pointed at a reviewer sitting in the crowd and claimed that feedback for her acting should be directed at Buchi, saying, “When you review the film. Jo bhi maine kiya, aap inka naam lijiye. (Take his name while talking about my acting).” Peddi also stars Divyendu, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and others. The film will be released in theatres on June 4.
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