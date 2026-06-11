Janhvi Kapoor reveals accidental Peddi scene that ended up being the ‘realest’ amid controversy: ‘What are you doing?’

Buchi Babu Sana’s sophomore film Peddi has made news for more than just its storyline. The Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer came under fire over the objectified portrayal of its female lead. Amid backlash, apologies, corrections, and more, ticketing platform District released a promotional video in which Janhvi discusses an unplanned scene in the film.

Janhvi Kapoor on the ‘realest’ scene of Peddi

Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan in a still from Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi.

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Janhvi read a cue card in the promotional video and said, “Was there a scene in Peddi where something happened that you didn’t plan, and it ended up being the realest thing in the film?”

She answered it, saying, “Actually, in this song, Hellallallo that we did, there’s one part where me and Ram sir were doing a dance, and I think I just got so awestruck by his energy, that like mid step I looked at him like, and I just kept looking at him like, oh my god, what are you doing? And like he continued, and like, whatever. There was a moment, and they kept that in the song.”

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{{^usCountry}} Janhvi also spoke about the transformation Ram underwent to play an athlete in the film, calling it ‘inspiring’. She also said, “Sometimes you see actors do these kinds of crazy transformations. And they’re very dramatic about it on set. Like, oh my god, like I can’t eat that, or I can’t do that. And like, oh, I’m going through this. For him, it was just like a given. It was just like, I’ve signed up to do this, this is what the role requires, I’m going to do it the best I can, and I’m going to keep my head down and do it quietly in a corner.” Ram Charan on undisciplined actors {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Janhvi also spoke about the transformation Ram underwent to play an athlete in the film, calling it ‘inspiring’. She also said, “Sometimes you see actors do these kinds of crazy transformations. And they’re very dramatic about it on set. Like, oh my god, like I can’t eat that, or I can’t do that. And like, oh, I’m going through this. For him, it was just like a given. It was just like, I’ve signed up to do this, this is what the role requires, I’m going to do it the best I can, and I’m going to keep my head down and do it quietly in a corner.” Ram Charan on undisciplined actors {{/usCountry}}

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Ram also pitched in and revealed advice his father, Chiranjeevi, had given to him. “My dad always says, a great actor who’s not disciplined has definitely less chances of getting a film, but a bad actor who’s very disciplined has more chances of getting another film. I think Peddi made me a better person overall. In general, I think I’m very happy with myself.” He also said, “Every kid should go and watch this movie.”

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and stars Ram in the titular character and Janhvi as his love interest, Achiyyamma. The filmmakers faced major flak for the problematic scenes in which Peddi forcefully kisses Achiyyamma, but they're presented as romance. Later, the director apologised and said the objectionable scenes would be removed. As per the filmmakers, Peddi has collected ₹345 crore worldwide since its June 4 release.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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