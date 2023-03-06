Janhvi Kapoor shares first poster of Telugu debut NTR 30 on birthday: 'Can't wait to set sail with my favourite Jr NTR'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her big Telugu debut, NTR 30, opposite Jr NTR in an upcoming yet-untitled project which will be directed by Koratala Siva. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Janhvi shared the first poster from the film on her 26th birthday. In the poster, Janhvi sat on rocks as she turned back and smiled. The actress was dressed in a pink and blue traditional outfit. (Also Read | When Shah Rukh Khan received an award from a young Janhvi Kapoor, put a peck on her cheek on stage. Watch)

Janhvi captioned the post, "It is finally happening (hugging face emoji). Can't wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr (red heart emoji). #NTR30." Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "She said in an interview she loves to work with him, now she got the opportunity." A comment read, "Can't wait." Another person wrote, "This is so good." Several fans also wished Janhvi on her birthday as well as congratulated her on Telugu debut.

Jr NTR is reuniting with Koratala Siva for NTR 30 after Janatha Garage. The project is expected to be officially launched later this month and will go on the floors next month.

Taking to Twitter, NTR Arts also shared the poster on Monday and wrote, "She's the calm in the storm from the fierce world of #NTR30. Happy Birthday and welcome onboard #JanhviKapoor." Tipped to be an action drama, the film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be announced.

Ever since the project was officially announced, fans have taken over social media demanding updates on the film. Recently, Jr NTR requested fans to not keep asking for updates all the time as it puts a lot of pressure on a lot of people. Speaking at the pre-release event of his brother Kalyan Ram’s recent release Amigos, NTR requested his fans to not keep demanding updates.

“Sometimes, when we’re working on a film, there isn’t much information to share. We can’t keep sharing updates on a daily or hourly basis. As much as I understand your excitement and the urge, sometimes all of this leads to a lot of pressure on the producer as well as the filmmaker. Due to the pressure, sometimes we end up sharing an update which doesn’t have much value which upsets the fans even more,” he said.

Jr NTR further added that a lot of actors face a similar kind of pressure and that’s not healthy. “If there’s an update, we will share with the fans first even before we share it with our wife at home. This is only because we understand how important you are all. Only if there’s an update worth sharing, we will share it first with you all,” he added.

Janhvi was last seen in the survival thriller Milli, helmed by Mathukutty Xavier. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in the lead roles. Fans will see Janhvi in director Nitesh Tiwari's film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. She also has a sports drama film Mr and Mrs Maahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

