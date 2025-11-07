Jatadhara Twitter review: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha’s drama fails to cast a spell, internet calls it ‘unbearable’

Jatadhara Twitter review: Sudheer Babu’s supernatural thriller, also starring Shilpa Shirodkar and introducing Sonakshi Sinha to Telugu cinema, has finally landed in theatres but the buzz online is far from magical. Early viewers seem unimpressed, calling the film a “king-size disappointment.” Jatadhara Twitter review: The film was released on November 7.

Jatadhara opens to negative reviews

The film was released in theatres on Friday, November 7, but those who caught the early shows didn’t seem too impressed. Viewers shared that the movie falls short of expectations, and lacks the chills and thrills it had promised.

One social media user wrote, “#Jatadhara - 1.5 (star emoji) One of the worst movies ever made, hope Sudheer Babu comes up with good scripts like Sammohanam. Everything looks so artificial and may be used so much of AI, watching Sonakshi Sinha on screen is a torture. Positives: BGM and Sudheer Babu hard work.”

“Jatadhara is UNBEARABLE. A King-size Disappointment that fails miserably in every aspect. A lot could’ve been achieved around this concept but unfortunately this one fails badly. #SudheerBabu falls prey to lacklustre writing and poor execution. The visuals and the special effects are ambitious but end up looking cheap and unnecessary due to the poor execution. The film explores folklore and some fragments hold you but in totality, it is a huge letdown. Everything is so bad that the decent background seems okayish,” another shared.

The disappointed viewer added, “The cast disappoints hugely. The performances are awful. Every ACTOR is literally at their worst. The film is illogical without any merits. Few portions will test your patience and till the time the finale arrives, it is game over”, with one calling it “Easily among the weakest films of the year. Not Recommended."

“Waste of resources,” wrote one., Another shared, “#Jatadhara A Supernatural Thriller that makes you walk out! Centered on a so called ghost hunter exploring temple myths and supernatural elements, the film offers absolutely nothing worth discussing. It fails miserably on every front. The writing, acting, and the outright cheap visuals make it very hard to finish. No clue why this even got a theatrical release. Pure nonsense! Rating: 1/5.”

One post read, “Misfired film once again from Sudheer Babu anna.. Wasted content with a weak screenplay”, while some fans wished Mahesh Babu’s brother-in-law, Sudheer Babu to come back with a “better script next time”.

“Avoid this at all cost . Nothing worked out in movie,” one wrote, with one mentioning, “A strong mythological concept wasted by weak execution and sluggish narration that severely test your patience. The Only good thing in the film is #SudheerBabu looks.”

However, there were few social media users who found the plot good. One wrote, “From sound design to visuals, everything in #Jatadhara screams quality cinema. For once, an Indian myth-based film that doesn’t rely on clichés. #Jatadhara feels fresh and fearless.”

“Just watched #Jatadhara and I’m honestly blown away. The way mythology meets modern storytelling is next level. Sonakshi’s performance is pure fire,” another shared. One mentioned, “Didn’t expect this level of depth from a myth-based thriller. #Jatadhara keeps you hooked till the end.”

All about Jatadhara

Sonakshi Sinha has stepped into Telugu cinema with Jatadhara. The supernatural thriller is directed by Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan. The film stars Sudheer Babu in the lead, with Shilpa Shirodkar also appearing in a pivotal role. In the film, Sonakshi is seen in the role of antagonist, Dhanapisachini. The film, set around the mysteries of the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, blends mythology with supernatural elements. Jatadhara was released in both Telugu and Hindi on November 7.