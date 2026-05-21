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Jr NTR lost 15 kilos for Dragon, started to look frail and pale, says Prashanth Neel: ‘His wife was upset with me'

The teaser for Dragon has sparked excitement on social media, revealing Jr NTR as a lean assassin named Luger.

May 21, 2026 12:32 pm IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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The teaser for Dragon has been out for barely a day, but social media is already losing its mind over it. Dropped on May 20 to celebrate Jr NTR’s 43rd birthday, the first glimpse introduces him as a razor-sharp, lethal assassin named Luger. While fans were busy obsessing over his shockingly lean new look, director Prashanth Neel dropped a behind-the-scenes bombshell that the actor actually lost nearly 15 kilograms in a brief four-month window to pull this off.

On Jr NTR's shocking transformation

Jr NTR lost 15 kilos for Dragon, started to look frail and pale, says Prashanth Neel: ‘His wife was upset with me'.

The idea for the transformation wasn't even part of the original plan. It came up about a year and a half ago during routine pre-production look tests. While trying out different styles, Neel realized that a standard action-hero build wouldn't do justice to the character. Recalling his conversation with the star, the filmmaker said, “I told him that if you became thinner for the role of the assassin, it would help.”

Neel meant it as a gentle note, but Jr NTR took it as a personal mission. The actor completely cleared his calendar, hitting the brakes on all other projects to lock himself into a brutal fitness regimen. “He didn’t shoot for the next four months, and he lost about 15 kgs at one point of time. I asked him to stop many times in between because he started looking frail and became paler but he didn’t stop,” Prashanth shared.

Naturally, when early photos of a leaner Jr NTR leaked online months ago, the internet immediately started wondering about weight-loss shortcuts like Ozempic. However, his personal trainer, Kumar Mannava, shut down the gossip right away. He clarified that the transformation was 100% natural, built on pure discipline, calculated nutrition, and heavy gym sessions, revealing that the actor crushed a whopping 9.5 kilos in just the first seven weeks of the grind.

Release schedule

With Jr NTR leading the film, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Rukmini Vasanth, and Biju Menon. Dragon is officially locked in for a June 2027 theatrical release.

 
prashanth neel dragon weight loss jr ntr
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Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Jr NTR lost 15 kilos for Dragon, started to look frail and pale, says Prashanth Neel: ‘His wife was upset with me'
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