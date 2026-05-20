Quote of the day by Jr NTR: 'There’s no Bollywood, Tollywood or Mollywood anymore'

As fans gear up to celebrate his birthday on May 20, a powerful sentiment from Jr NTR will resonate with his fans. In a world once strictly divided by linguistic borders, the Telugu actor signalled the end of the 'north-south divide', arguing that the era of regional silos is over. Also read | Quote of the day by Ajay Devgn: 'Awards are only given to those who...' Jr NTR's quote highlights the end of the north-south divide in Indian cinema and advocates for a unified film industry. (File Photo)

What did Jr NTR say? Speaking on his transition into massive pan-Indian projects, like War 2, Jr NTR said in a September 2025 interview with Esquire India: "There’s no Bollywood, Tollywood or Mollywood anymore. We have become one big, united Indian film industry. I don't think there is a right or wrong project. Even Mr Rajamouli (Filmmaker SS Rajamouli) would agree with me that there is no recipe to deliver hit movies. But the main reason for me to choose War 2 was definitely the script, its potential and my excitement to work with Hrithik (actor Hrithik Roshan) sir.”

Why does Jr NTR's quote matter For decades, the Indian film industry operated like a collection of separate states. Bollywood (Hindi) held the lion's share of national and international visibility, while the vibrant industries of the south — Tollywood (Telugu), Kollywood (Tamil), and Mollywood (Malayalam) — were often relegated to 'regional' status despite their massive budgets and technical prowess.

Jr NTR’s statement reflects a seismic shift in the cultural zeitgeist for several reasons. Following the global success of RRR and the 2025 release of War 2, the distinction between a Hindi film and a south film blurred. Actors are no longer 'crossing over'; they are simply moving within a unified market.

Jr NTR noted that even legendary director SS Rajamouli would agree 'there is no recipe to deliver hit movies', highlighting that by moving away from linguistic labels, filmmakers are forced to focus on universal storytelling rather than regional tropes.

Moreover, the collaboration between stars like Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan represents a strategic powerhouse. By pooling the fanbases of different regions, Indian cinema is creating a box-office juggernaut capable of competing globally. Jr NTR's quote highlights that as the barriers fall, the focus shifts from where a film is made to how well it speaks to the 1.4 billion people watching.