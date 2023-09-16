Jr NTR on win at SIIMA for RRR: ‘Would love to thank my friend Ram Charan for standing beside me as pillar of support’

SS Rajamouli's RRR won big at the South Indian International Movie Awards 2023 (SIIMA) on Friday. Jr NTR walked the red carpet ahead of the award ceremony where he won the Best Actor in Leading Role (Telugu) award for his performance as tribal leader Bheem in the film. In his award acceptance speech on stage, Jr NTR mentioned his RRR co-star Ram Charan. Also read: SIIMA 2023 winners: Jr NTR wins Best Actor award for RRR, Rishab Shetty's Kantara wins in most categories

What Jr NTR said at SIIMA

Jr NTR at SIIMA event on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Filmmaker Kabir Khan presented Jr NTR with the Best Actor award at SIIMA. Expressing his gratitude for the RRR team and his fans, NTR Jr said, "I would love to thank my co -star, my brother, my friend Charan for standing beside me as a pillar of support for RRR. Last but not the least I would love to thank all my fans. I bow down to my fans who have always been with me through my ups and downs. You have been my pillar of support at all times. You people shed a tear along with me whenever I was in pain and smiled in unison with me when I am happy”.

Jr NTR receives his award at SIIMA event.

Other awards won by RRR at SIIMA

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jr NTR wore a black suit for the event and also received RRR director SS Rajamouli's award for Best Director (Telugu) on his behalf. The film won in other major categories as well. MM Keeravaani won the Best Music Director (Telugu) award for his music in the film. Chandrabose won the Best Lyric Writer (Telugu) award for the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR. The Best Cinematographer (Telugu) award also went to Senthil Kumar for RRR.

MM Keeravani and Chandrabose had also received an Oscar for RRR song Naatu Naatu. They also won the Best Original Song award at the Golden Globe Awards for the dance number.

Jr NTR is currently working on Koratala Siva's Devara, which will release on April 5 next year. Janhvi Kapoor also stars in the film. Ram Charan is currently spending time with his daughter Klin Kaara, who was born in June.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10