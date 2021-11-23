Jr NTR on working with SS Rajamouli on RRR: ‘You know he can’t go wrong’

Actor Jr NTR has reunited with SS Rajamouli after a gap of 14 years for upcoming film, RRR. Talking about the unprecedented anticipation around the film, he said that Rajamouli can’t go wrong and that he has not let down people and their expectations.

In an interview to Variety, Jr. NTR aka Tarak spoke about joining hands once again with Rajamouli for RRR, the recent viral hit song from the movie and his upcoming projects.

Having worked together on successful films such as Student No 1, Simhadri and Yamadonga; Jr. NTR and Rajamouli have teamed up for the fourth time for RRR, which also stars Ram Charan as one of the leads.

Talking about working with Rajamouli and the hype around RRR, NTR said: “Anticipation and expectation is something we’ll have to deal with, and being associated with Rajamouli, you know that this person is not going to go wrong. This guy really has not let people down with their expectations, no matter what they are.”

RRR, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in important roles, is lined up for theatrical release worldwide on January 7. The makers recently released a dance number from the movie which has gone viral with over 26 million views.

The song – which is titled Nacho Nacho in Hindi – features NTR and Ram Charan dancing like nobody’s seeing.

On the experience of shooting for the song in Kiev, NTR said they had to shoot 12 hours a day to get the perfect sync in the steps.

“We were doing take after take, the steps where the leg goes left, right, front and back, that took us about 15 to 18 takes to perfect. He [Rajamouli] was so hell bent on both of us being in sync, he used to record the step, go back, step, freeze it, see how the legs are moving, see how the hands are moving, are they moving in sync or not?”

NTR also confirmed his next two projects. He will be reuniting with filmmaker Koratala Siva for a yet-untitled revenge thriller. He also confirmed signing a project with KGF director Prashanth Neel.