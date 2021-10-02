Alia Bhatt-Ajay.Devgn's RRR to now clash with their Gangubai Kathiawadi in January

Director SS Rajamouli's much-awaited period action film Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) will now hit the screens on January 7 next year, it was announced on Saturday.

Headlined by south stars Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr, the Telugu-language film is a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR).

The new release date was announced on the official Twitter account of RRR film, alongside the latest poster from the movie featuring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, who play pivotal roles in the movie.

“Experience India’s Biggest Action Drama, #RRRMovie in theatres worldwide on 7th Jan 2022. #RRROnJan7th An @ssrajamouli Film,” the tweet read.

The cast of RRR, too, shared the release date of the movie on the microblogging site. The film, produced by DVV Entertainments, was originally scheduled to release in October but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a social media post in early September, the producers announced that even though the post-production is almost complete, the release of the movie has been postponed till cinema markets are "up and running" across the world.

"Post production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October 21. But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed. We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running," the tweet read.

The film will also clash with Alia's other movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi, on January 6. Incidentally, Ajay has a supporting in that film as well. In Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia plays the powerful madam of a brothel. It is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

