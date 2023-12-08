Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi welcome Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos to the city Hyderabadi style

Doing rounds on social media are pictures of Ram Charan and Jr NTR with the CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos. In the pictures, he can be seen all smiles as he spends time with the RRR stars. The CEO was in Mumbai recently for the premiere of The Archies and the reason for his visit to Hyderabad is yet to be revealed. What is clear however is that Ted got a taste of some Hyderabadi hospitality while in the city. (Also Read: Ram Charan visits Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru)

Ram Charan and Jr NTR with Ted Sarandos(X)

Ram Charan welcomes him to Hyderabad

As soon as Ted and his team landed in Hyderabad on Thursday, the first celeb to greet him was Ram. Not only did the actor welcome him at the airport, they even went back to his residence to catch up over a chat. Chiranjeevi, apart from Ram’s cousins and actors Sai Dharam Tej and Vaisshnav Tej, also met Ted, clicking selfies with him before he had to make his way.

Jr NTR hosts a delicious lunch

“It was such a pleasure hosting you and your team for lunch Ted Sarandos. Enjoyed our conversation and the afternoon spent together indulging in our love for movies and food,” wrote Jr NTR, sharing a glimpse of their time together on Friday. Director Koratala Siva, who’s directing Tarak in Devara, and his brother, actor Kalyanram also joined them for lunch.

RRR’s success on the platform

Fans aren’t surprised Ted met the actors in person given SS Rajamouli’s RRR’s success on his platform. The three-hour historical epic that told a fictional tale of freedom fighters Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem became the most talked-about film of 2022. The film did exceptionally well at the box office and it gained immense exposure after its digital release on Netflix worldwide. It even featured on the top 10 list in 65 countries for numerous weeks. The song Naatu Naatu went on to win a Golden Globe and an Oscar. Many are curious to know if there's a new project in the works for the stars with Netflix.

