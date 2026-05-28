Jr NTR’s sweet gesture after fan falls at his feet during his visit to Hyderabad's NTR Ghat wins internet. Watch

A video from the actor’s visit has surfaced on social media. In the clip, Jr NTR’s security team can be seen escorting him through the crowd after he paid his respects at the memorial. Amid the chaos, one fan accidentally stumbled and fell at the actor’s feet while trying to greet him. Although security personnel quickly pulled the fan back, Jr NTR calmly stopped to shake hands with him, leaving fans impressed with his humility.

Telugu star Jr NTR visited Hyderabad’s NTR Ghat on Thursday to pay tribute to his late grandfather, legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao. During the visit, a fan accidentally fell at the actor’s feet while trying to greet him, and Jr NTR’s reaction quickly won hearts online.

Several social media users praised the actor for his composed and kind reaction. One fan wrote, “Good anna.” Another commented, “People are getting Thalapathy Vijay vibes from Jr NTR.” Many others flooded the comment section with heart and applause emojis.

The actor had visited the memorial to honour NTR Rama Rao on his 103rd birth anniversary. Several pictures and videos from the visit surfaced online, showing Jr NTR offering floral tributes at the memorial site while interacting with supporters and party workers gathered there. He was also seen sitting quietly near the memorial for some time and appeared emotional as he later walked back towards his car.

Jr NTR also took to X and shared a heartfelt post featuring a picture of NTR Rama Rao. The text on the post read, “Your footsteps make the Telugu rhythm tremble with joy, your presence makes the Telugu heart throb with excitement. If this rhythm and this heart can touch you once again, let them do so. Forever indebted to your love.”

About Jr NTR’s upcoming film Jr NTR is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Dragon. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Rukmini Vasanth and Biju Menon in key roles.

In the film, Jr NTR reportedly plays a ruthless killer navigating a violent world dominated by rival groups fighting for control over the opium trade. The teaser, which was recently unveiled, generated significant buzz online. Dragon is jointly produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in June 2027.