Jr NTR shares pics as he visits 'amazing' Indian restaurant in New York, poses with staff: ‘Had possibly the best…’

Actor Jr NTR, who is in the US, recently visited an Indian restaurant in New York. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Jr NTR shared a photo as he posed with the restaurant's chef and crew. In the picture, he wore a white sweatshirt, blue denims and a black muffler. (Also Read | Ram Charan, Jr NTR laugh and walk at Shibuya Crossing with their wives Upasana and Pranathi)

Jr NTR was surrounded by the staff inside the kitchen of the restaurant. Several dishes were kept on a counter as they all gathered around it. Jr NTR smiled for the camera as he kept his hand on a person's shoulder. Sharing the picture, he captioned it, "Had possibly the best Indian food on an international trip. A slice of spice for my taste buds @junoonnyc. Amazing! @akshaycooks @hemantnyc."

The actor is currently enjoying the attention his film RRR is getting. Recently, the song Naatu Naatu from his blockbuster Telugu film RRR was shortlisted for the 2023 Oscar Awards in the Best Original Song category. Earlier, RRR secured two spots in the nomination list for the Golden Globe Awards 2023--Best Picture - Non-English Language and Original Song - Motion Picture.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film is set in the 1920s pre-independent era. RRR collected over ₹1200 crore worldwide.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan have also jointly topped an annual UK list of the Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World. They ranked ahead of other stars for breaking international records and blazing a trail with two Golden Globe nominations for RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also starred in the blockbuster.

Earlier this year, Jr NTR along with Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and the team of RRR went to Japan to promote their film RRR ahead of its release in the country. The actor spent time with his fans. In a video shared online, fans of the actor broke down after meeting him. A few of them clicked selfies with and got autographs from Jr NTR.

