Kanika Kapoor says people told her they didn't like Oo Bolega's ‘harsh’ lyrics: I was like 'okay'

Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dance number from Pushpa: The Rise, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, has been a hit with the fans. Some, however, are not as impressed by the song's raunchy lyrics.

Kanika Kapoor, who sang the Hindi version of the song, has said that she, too, got messages from people, disapproving of the song. She doesn't seem to mind their reaction too much though.

"There have been one or two people who have messaged me saying - 'Please don't mind it, but I didn't like it' and I was like 'okay'. And I understand that the lyrics are a little harsh. Generally, there are songs always made on girls, on their lips, breasts, eyes, hips and everything," Kanika said in an interview to India Today.

She added, "Why can't we make a song like this about a man? Kudos to the team that they have created such a cute number, which is based on men. I think that it is something that goes with the movie and its concept. That is why the makers added the song in this movie."

In the song, Samantha plays a dancer, who teases and dances with Allu Arjun. There are mentions of women in skirts and sarees, thin and fat, tall and short women and how men cannot be trusted.

Also read: Defining a woman’s beauty has never been a problem all these years: DSP on Oo Antava row

Pushpa's music director, Devi Sri Prasad told Hindustan Times about the controversy, “With Oo Antava, we aren’t demeaning anyone. We’re simply describing certain men. Defining a woman’s body and beauty has never been a problem all these years. Some of the biggest music directors have composed such songs.” He added that they have received the most amount of appreciation from women and that it’s more of “a social message song rather than an item number."

“I’m very careful with the lyrics in all my dance songs. In fact, most of them are sung by kids. Dhinka Chika (Ready; 2011), for example. I always tell my directors and lyricists that there shouldn’t be anything derogatory in the words. But sometimes, the hidden grammar is unavoidable,” he added.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON