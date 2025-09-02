Kannappa OTT release: When and where to watch Vishnu Manchu's multi-starrer with Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal

Kannappa OTT release: Mukesh Kumar Singh’s devotional film Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, was released in theatres on 27 June to mixed reviews. The film will now be released on OTT more than 2 months after its theatrical release. Know when and where to watch it. Kannappa OTT release: Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal and Sarathkumar played key roles in Vishnu Manchu's film.

Kannappa to stream on OTT soon

Vishnu announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Kannappa will stream on Prime Video from 4 September. He wrote, “Witness the epic, spirit of sacrifice & divinity. #KANNAPPA releases digitally on Sept 4, 2025 only on Prime Video. Har Har Mahadev. Har Ghar Mahadev.”

Reacting to the announcement, one X user commented, “Better than HHVM kingdom and more movies,” referring to Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Another wrote, “Only for Prabhas anna (fire emoji).” Some wondered why it took so long, given how most Telugu films hit OTT around 30 days of release.

About Kannappa

Kannappa tells the story of an atheist tribal warrior named Thinnadu (Vishnu). Vishnu’s son Avram plays the role of a young Thinnadu in the film. The film follows his journey to becoming an ardent devotee of the Vayulinga and Lord Shiva and becoming Bhakta Kannappa. Kannappa sees Preity Mukundan play Thinnadu’s love interest, Nemali, while Akshay plays Shiva and Kajal Aggarwal plays Parvati. Prabhas, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal and Sarathkumar also star in the film as Rudra, Mahadeva Sastri, Kirata and Nathanathudu.

The film was more than a decade in the making before its release this year. It was initially conceptualised by Tanikella Bharani with Sunil playing the lead role. Vishnu’s 24 Frames Factory took over the project in 2015, with Bharani initially staying on as director. The film stayed on ice since then, only to be revived in 2023. According to Sacnilk, Kannappa made ₹31.93 crore net in India and ₹41.75 crore worldwide.