Kapil Sharma asks SS Rajamouli if his simplicity is an act to deceive income tax department. Watch his reaction

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and actors Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ram Charan will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend to promote RRR. A new promo for the upcoming episode was shared on YouTube by Sony Entertainment Television.

“Rajamouli sir itni grand filmein banate hai, hume laga tha yeh haathi pe baith ke aayenge (Rajamouli sir makes such grand films, we thought he would enter on an elephant),” Kapil Sharma quipped. He called the director a ‘simple man’ and jokingly asked, “Sir, aap seriously itne simple hai ya income tax ki nazron se bachte hai aap (are you actually a simple man or is this just an act to hoodwink the income tax department)?” Rajamouli laughed in response.

Kapil asked Jr NTR about his fitness trainer taking 18 months for his nine-kilo weight gain for RRR. “Woh seriously aapka wazan badha raha tha ya apna payment badha raha tha zyada time leke (Was he actually making you gain weight or taking longer just to increase his payment)?” he joked.

Addressing Alia, Kapil said that she has earlier talked about being attracted to scents. “Agar koi ladka aapko propose karta hai, aap kya bolti hai? Soch ke bataungi ya soong ke bataungi (If a guy proposes to you, how do you respond? Do you tell him that you will think about it or that you will sniff him and let him know)?” he wanted to know, leaving her in stitches. “Jo bhi propose karega, I am sure maine already soonga hi hoga (Whoever proposes to me, I am sure I would have already smelled him),” she replied.

The teaser also gave a glimpse of the ‘Post Ka Postmortem’ segment of the show, in which the celebrities were shown funny comments on their Instagram posts.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan will play the lead roles in RRR, directed by Rajamouli. Titled Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu and Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. It is slated to release in theatres on January 7.

