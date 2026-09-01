Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil celebrate Onam with loved ones; Nani joins them over video call. See pics

Actor Keerthy Suresh and her businessman husband, Antony Thattil, recently celebrated Onam with their friends and family. She posted a glimpse of the festivities, much to the delight of fans. Her close friend and colleague, actor Nani, also made an appearance with his wife, Anjana Yelavarthy, even if only virtually.

Inside Keerthy Suresh’s Onam with Nani

Nani and his wife, Anjana Yelavarthy, joined Keerthy and Antony Thattil over video call for Onam.

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“A packedddd yet beautiful Onam with some of my best people,” wrote Keerthy on her Instagram while posting pictures of her Onam celebrations, adding, “Thulped a number of Sadhyas, laughed a little too much, and obviously took a while to get all this to the gram.” The pictures show her dressed in a traditional cream, gold and red kasavu saree, while Antony opted for a green kurta and mundu (dhoti).

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{{^usCountry}} Keerthy also shared glimpses of her sadhya (food served on a banana leaf) and selfies she took with her friends and family. Their pets also featured prominently, clearly involved in the celebrations in cute outfits. Keerthy also wore a cream anarkali kurta set, and Antony wore a matching outfit on one of the days as well. One picture shows Keerthy and Antony grinning widely as they chat with Nani and Anjana over a video call. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Keerthy also shared glimpses of her sadhya (food served on a banana leaf) and selfies she took with her friends and family. Their pets also featured prominently, clearly involved in the celebrations in cute outfits. Keerthy also wore a cream anarkali kurta set, and Antony wore a matching outfit on one of the days as well. One picture shows Keerthy and Antony grinning widely as they chat with Nani and Anjana over a video call. {{/usCountry}}

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Nani commented under the post with heart emojis. One fan commented, “Finally posted Onam pics.” Another comment read: “Finally that onam clicks from kitty.” One fan called her ‘pretty Kitty’ while another fan wrote, “Made for each other! @keerthysureshofficial garu and Antony thattil garu, all the photos are so beautiful and full of happiness. Lots of love to you two and little @nykeandkeny!” Numerous fans commented with heart and heart eye emojis under the post.

Keerthy Suresh’s life and career

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After dating for 15 years, Keerthy and Antony married in Goa on December 12, 2024. They had traditional Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies. On Jagapathi Babu’s Zee5 talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa in 2025, the actor stated that she wasn’t sure their families would agree to their marriage due to religious differences, but they agreed when she spoke to them a couple of years ago.

Keerthy last starred in Uppu Kappurambu, and Revolver Rita last year. She will soon be seen in the dance number, Yeshanagula, from The Paradise with Nani. Dorothy with Karthik Subbaraj, Aditya Nimbalkar’s Raftaar with Rajkummar Rao, Ravi Kiran Kola’s Rowdy Janardhana with Vijay Deverakonda, and Anil Ravipudi’s January 12 Vidudala with Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram and Krithi Shetty are a few of the films she has lined up for release.