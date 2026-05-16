...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Khushi Kapoor was rejected for Achiyamma role in Ram Charan's Peddi which went to her sister Janhvi Kapoor

Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana revealed that the Ram Charan film was initially pitched to Khushi Kapoor, but she was rejected for this reason. 

May 16, 2026 11:41 am IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
Advertisement

Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi is slated for release on June 4. The film sees Ram play the titular role, with Janhvi as Achiyamma. While promoting the film, Buchi revealed that the role was initially offered to Janhvi’s sister, Khushi Kapoor, but she was replaced for a reason.

Peddi role went from Khushi Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were both considered for the Peddi role.

In an interview with M9, Buchi revealed that he pitched Achiyyamma to Khushi but thought she was too young for the role. “I initially narrated the film to Khushi Kapoor. But once I saw her in person, I realised that she’s too young for this character. Now, imagine when I have to reject Khushi and give narration to Janhvi in the same home. I felt bad and asked Janhvi if Khushi didn’t take offence,” said the filmmaker.

The film’s trailer will be released on May 18. The promotional material of Peddi hints at two sports being explored in the film: cricket and traditional wrestling (pehelwani/kushti). Set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, the film has high expectations, having been postponed twice.

Recently, Buchi and Ram shot a promotional video for Peddi while driving around Hyderabad. “You gave me many beautiful memories with this film. Peddi is going to be amazing. We worked on it with all our hearts. The main focus was always the story. Charan sir is a star hero, but he kept all that aside to work on this story,” said the filmmaker in the video. They also revealed that they shot a promotional interview for Peddi, which will be released soon.

 
khushi kapoor janhvi kapoor
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Khushi Kapoor was rejected for Achiyamma role in Ram Charan's Peddi which went to her sister Janhvi Kapoor
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.