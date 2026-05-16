Khushi Kapoor was rejected for Achiyamma role in Ram Charan's Peddi which went to her sister Janhvi Kapoor

Filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi is slated for release on June 4. The film sees Ram play the titular role, with Janhvi as Achiyamma. While promoting the film, Buchi revealed that the role was initially offered to Janhvi’s sister, Khushi Kapoor, but she was replaced for a reason.

Peddi role went from Khushi Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were both considered for the Peddi role.

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In an interview with M9, Buchi revealed that he pitched Achiyyamma to Khushi but thought she was too young for the role. “I initially narrated the film to Khushi Kapoor. But once I saw her in person, I realised that she’s too young for this character. Now, imagine when I have to reject Khushi and give narration to Janhvi in the same home. I felt bad and asked Janhvi if Khushi didn’t take offence,” said the filmmaker.

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{{^usCountry}} Buchi also explained why he remained steadfast that Janhvi suited the role more than Khushi and said, “I explained why I rejected her sister. I looked at Khushi, told her hi, and said, I don’t want you in the film, I want your sister. But such things need to be done for cinema. From the beginning, I just knew this role would suit Janhvi. Even as I narrated it to others, I would imagine her in the role.” About Peddi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Buchi also explained why he remained steadfast that Janhvi suited the role more than Khushi and said, “I explained why I rejected her sister. I looked at Khushi, told her hi, and said, I don’t want you in the film, I want your sister. But such things need to be done for cinema. From the beginning, I just knew this role would suit Janhvi. Even as I narrated it to others, I would imagine her in the role.” About Peddi {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Peddi is a sports action drama written and directed by Buchi, his sophomore film after Uppena (2021). It stars Ram, Janhvi, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Peddi is a sports action drama written and directed by Buchi, his sophomore film after Uppena (2021). It stars Ram, Janhvi, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. {{/usCountry}}

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The film’s trailer will be released on May 18. The promotional material of Peddi hints at two sports being explored in the film: cricket and traditional wrestling (pehelwani/kushti). Set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, the film has high expectations, having been postponed twice.

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Recently, Buchi and Ram shot a promotional video for Peddi while driving around Hyderabad. “You gave me many beautiful memories with this film. Peddi is going to be amazing. We worked on it with all our hearts. The main focus was always the story. Charan sir is a star hero, but he kept all that aside to work on this story,” said the filmmaker in the video. They also revealed that they shot a promotional interview for Peddi, which will be released soon.

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